Commodity-fx is on the backfoot for the open.

AUD/USD bears seeking a break of meanwhile support.

With the Federal Open Market Committee and headlines regarding the Delta variant, the week ahead will be an important one from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

The watchlist for swing trading FX is heating up as volatility picks up from multi-month lows amidst broad US dollar strength:

With the US dollar smile theory also in play, (Net dollar value is long for the first time since the pandemic began) the commodity complex is set for a bumpy ride.

This leaves the commodity-FX vulnerable, especially the Aussie considering central bank divergences.

AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD is facing headwinds across the time frames, from the monthly all the way down to the 4-hour chart.

On a monthly basis, the price has broken the monthly old resistance turned support and the Japanese candlestick is on the path to close bearish at the end of this month:

From a weekly perspective, the candle closed bearish last week ending 23rd July which leaves scope for a downside continuation in the days ahead:

From a daily perspective, the price has corrected 50% of the prior daily bearish impulse near 0.7390 and bears are looking for an imminent optimal short entry point on the lower time frames:

The 4-hour chart shows that the price is on the verge of breaking support below the 21-EMA and, according to the FXStreet Technical Confluence Detector, below various strong confluences that would also be expected to act as resistance:

Other correlated pairs on the watchlist

Meanwhile, we can see similar developments in NZD/USD and AUD/JPY:

AUD/JPY daily chart

NZD/USD daily chart