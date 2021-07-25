- Commodity-fx is on the backfoot for the open.
- AUD/USD bears seeking a break of meanwhile support.
With the Federal Open Market Committee and headlines regarding the Delta variant, the week ahead will be an important one from both a fundamental and technical perspective.
The watchlist for swing trading FX is heating up as volatility picks up from multi-month lows amidst broad US dollar strength:
With the US dollar smile theory also in play, (Net dollar value is long for the first time since the pandemic began) the commodity complex is set for a bumpy ride.
This leaves the commodity-FX vulnerable, especially the Aussie considering central bank divergences.
AUD/USD technical analysis
AUD/USD is facing headwinds across the time frames, from the monthly all the way down to the 4-hour chart.
On a monthly basis, the price has broken the monthly old resistance turned support and the Japanese candlestick is on the path to close bearish at the end of this month:
From a weekly perspective, the candle closed bearish last week ending 23rd July which leaves scope for a downside continuation in the days ahead:
From a daily perspective, the price has corrected 50% of the prior daily bearish impulse near 0.7390 and bears are looking for an imminent optimal short entry point on the lower time frames:
The 4-hour chart shows that the price is on the verge of breaking support below the 21-EMA and, according to the FXStreet Technical Confluence Detector, below various strong confluences that would also be expected to act as resistance:
The FXS Technical Confluences Detector is an in-house tool, developed by FXStreet experts, that allows you to identify those price levels where congestion of indicators like moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points occurs. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very helpful as it allows the trader to see these areas of support and resistance easily.
This tool is customizable so you can choose the asset selectors and the time frame that is more suitable for your trading operations.
Other correlated pairs on the watchlist
Meanwhile, we can see similar developments in NZD/USD and AUD/JPY:
AUD/JPY daily chart
- Prior Analysis, 07/23/2021: AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Daily resistance continues to hold
NZD/USD daily chart
- Prior Analysis 07/22/2021: NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside extension
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weakness to persists ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive week, settling at 1.1770. Global stocks’ indexes closed in the green, reflecting a better market’s mood. EUR/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, could extend its decline.
GBP/USD: Demand for the pound is still partial
The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Brexit and the pandemic keep limiting demand for the pound. GBP/USD is losing bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming slide.
Gold bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796
Following a four-week winning streak, the XAU/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction and fluctuated between key technical levels. After rising above $1,820 on Tuesday, gold turned south in the second half of the week but managed to close the week a little above the key 100-day SMA, which is currently located at $1,796.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?