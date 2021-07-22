NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside extension

- NZD/USD moves in on the critical daily resistance.
- NZD/USD bears are seeking a break of channel support.
NZD/USD bears are moving in at a critical level of resistance and are seeking a break of 4-hour support which guards channel support and prospects of a lower daily low.
NZD/USD daily chart
The price is meeting a 61.8% Fibonacci confluence with prior lows and the 21-day EMA which would be expected to act as a tough level of resistance.
Bears will be seeking a break of the dynamic trendline support to target fresh lows towards 0.6850.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
The bears will need to get below the 4-hour support for a higher probable ride to lower lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD down as ECB fails to impress
The shared currency edged lower against all of its major rivals after the ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged, failed to clarify the future of monetary policy.
GBP/USD retreats but holds into daily gains
GBP/USD topped 1.3787, now trading sub-1.3750 amid renewed demand for the dollar. Eyes remain on EU-UK tension over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD consolidates above $1,800 as sellers fail to retain control
Gold remains on track to end the day little changed.100-day SMA continues to act as strong support. XAU/USD near-term technical outlook stays neutral with a slight bearish bias.
Ethereum price looks strong and ETH dares to dream of $2,700 again
ETH price got a positive lift in the recovery of the global market. BTC and other major cryptocurrencies were back in the news after attention from Musk, Dorsey. Some short-term profit taking is taking effect, but more upside is yet to come.
ECB helps European markets to hold gains
The ECB meeting has helped investors maintain an optimistic outlook, but the FTSE 100 has struggled thanks to losses for oil and mining names.