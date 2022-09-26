Cable is breaking down hard after British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's announced tax cuts on energies. The plan is for households to save some money and to expand the supply side of the economy, but investors seem pessimistic about that, at least for the short-term period.
We see cable coming down hard, but price is moving into 1985 low with a potential throw-over formation with the current wedge pattern, so from a long-term perspective, the multiyear support may not be far away.
We will see what will the BoE response, but intervention or hawkish view can try to be supportive for the pound. Traders are already pricing 200bp of BOE hike by November this year.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 0.9600 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD has turned south and declined toward 0.9600 in the second half of the day on Monday. A sharp decline witnessed in the GBP/USD pair and the souring market mood provided a boost to the dollar, lifting the US Dollar Index back above 114.00.
GBP/USD falls below 1.0700 following BoE statement
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped below 1.0700 during the American trading hours. In a statement published on Monday, the Bank of England said that they welcome the government's commitment to sustainable economic growth, triggering another GBP selloff.
Gold struggles to extend recovery above $1,640 Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin: Investors need to prepare for volatile breakout
Bitcoin price has been devoid of volatility for the last week and has been in a tight consolidation without directional bias whatsoever. This range bound move has formed a triangle pattern which could break either way.
Three stocks that will be in the news this week: Amazon, Nike, Micron Technology
The S&P 500 index lost 4.1% last week and left traders melancholy with another week to go in this dreadful September. The S&P 500 index is down 6.6% so far in the month that is already known for poor performance, and most seem to think the pain will continue.