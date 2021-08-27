The NZDUSD price rose on Friday even after New Zealand extended lockdown measures as the number of Covid cases rose. The country prolonged the lockdown until the end of August as the country recorded 70 new cases. The new cases mean that residents will need to stay inside household bubbles and can only leave home for essential reasons. As a result, the country’s strong recovery will likely see some weakness considering that many businesses have been forced to close. This month, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left interest rates unchanged and postponed its schedule to hike interest rates.
The EURUSD was in a tight range today as traders waited for a speech by Jerome Powell at the virtual Jackson Hole summit. This speech will be watched closely since the Federal Reserve will not hold a meeting this month. Also, some FOMC members have welcomed any moves to taper asset purchases. For example in a statement on Thursday, Fed’s Esther George said that the bank should start tapering soon. Meanwhile, data from Germany showed that import prices rose by 15%, the highest level in 40 years. Without energy, import prices rose by 9% in July, helped by metals, plastic, and wood products. Therefore, there are concerns that businesses will need to push some of these costs to consumers.
Global stocks rose slightly as investors waited for the speech by Powell and US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data. In Europe, the DAX index rose by 0.10% while the FTSE 100 rose by 0.15%. The biggest news today is China planning to block IPO of data-heavy technology companies in the US. The report was first reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which quoted people familiar with the matter. This means that many of the biggest tech companies in the country like Bytedance will likely be barred from going public in the US. In another development, the country’s highest court took aim at companies that overworked employees. It aimed at the 996 rule, in which employees are supposed to work from 9am to 9pm six days a week.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair was little changed today. It is trading at 1.1760, which is slightly above this week’s low of 1.1680. On the daily chart, the pair has formed an M-pattern and is currently hovering near its lower part. It has also moved below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages and is slightly above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, a bearish breakout will be confirmed if the price moves below the support at 1.1760.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD pair is trading at 0.6950. On the daily chart, this price is slightly below the key support at 0.6988. The current level is along the lowest level on March 26. The pair has also moved below the short and longer-term moving averages. The signal and histogram of the MACD have also moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely end the week at the current level. A more bearish breakout will be confirmed if the price moves below 0.6988.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair declined to a low of 46,259, which was the lowest level since last week. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the lower side of the rising wedge pattern. It also below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages while the MACD has moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the key support at 45,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1750 as pre-Powell tensions rise
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Investors shrug off horror pictures from Afghanistan and focus on Fed Chair Powell's hints of the bank's tapering moves. US Core PCE is also of interest.
GBP/USD clings to 1.37 ahead of Powell's critical speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, down from the highs seen earlier this week as Brexit-related shortages and rises in UK covid cases weigh on sterling. Markets are eagerly awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech and hints of tapering.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell
Gold price jumps on mixed cues, geopolitical risks. Treasury yields ease despite Fed’s hawkish view ahead of Powell. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.