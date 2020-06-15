AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6918
- Chinese May data missed the markets’ expectations, weighing on the Aussie.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the Minutes of its latest meeting this Tuesday.
- AUD/USD recovery could extend during the upcoming Asian session.
The AUD/USD pair started the day with a sour tone, falling to 0.6776, its lowest since the month began, but changed course during US trading hours, to settle above 0.6920. The pair traded alongside equities, falling during Asian trading hours as indexes edged sharply lower, but advancing at the end of the day with Wall Street’s rally. Also, dismal Chinese data weighed on the Aussie, as Retail Sales in the country decreased by 2.8% YoY in May, worse than the -2.0% expected, while Industrial Production in the same period increased by 4.4%, missing expectations of 5.0%.
This Tuesday, the AUD will present the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting. The document is not expected to surprise investors, but instead, repeat the latest Lowe’s message that the economic downturn is not as bad as initially estimated and that bond-buying will continue.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its advance during the upcoming hours, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has crossed above a still bearish 20 SMA, after finding support earlier in the day around a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly higher above their mid-lines, as the price stands above its Friday intraday high.
Support levels: 0.6890 0.6850 0.6810
Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6980 0.7020
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1300 amid rallying Wall Street
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs above the 1.1300 level, as US indexes trimmed early losses and rallied, on news the Fed will begin buying corporate bonds to support the market’s liquidity.
AUD/USD at 0.6915 as Asia kicks in
The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6915, trimming intraday losses and settling at its highest in two days as Wall Street’s bounce provided support. RBA Meeting’s Minutes coming up next.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin and the rest of cryptos following the global stock market
BTC/USD is trading at $9,400 after a significant recovery from $8,900 today. There has been a significant shift in momentum today for Bitcoin as bulls are back in town and pushing towards $9,500.
Gold appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness
The XAU/USD is going through a sharp recovery from day lows at $1,705 taking back about $25, to remain little changed on the daily chart. The precious metal has been boosted by USD weakness, as market sentiment brightener on Monday’s afternoon US session.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.