AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7641
- Australian Pert area announced a five-day lockdown amid a new coronavirus case.
- Chinese data released over the weekend came in below the market’s expectations.
- AUD/USD is at risk of extending its decline in the next few sessions.
Commodity-linked currencies were among those most affected by the poor performance of equities, with AUD/USD finishing the week in the red at 0.7641. The pair may accelerate its slump at the weekly opening, amid weekend news indicating a 5-day lockdown in the Pert area, due to a hotel worker infested with COVID-19. Authorities are concerned it may be one of the more contagious strains coming from the UK and South Africa.
Ahead of the opening, China published the January official NBS Manufacturing PMI, which resulted at 51.3, while the services index for the same month resulted at 52.4, both missing the market’s expectations. Australia will publish the January AIG Performance of manufacturing index, previously at 52.1, and the TD Securities Inflation report for the same month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair bottomed for the week at 0.7591, and the daily chart indicates that it’s gaining bearish momentum. The pair broke below its 20 SMA which now stands at around 0.7720. Technical indicators stand below their midlines with uneven directional strength, but still favoring another leg lower. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators hover within negative territory, also supporting a bearish continuation in the near-term.
Support levels: 0.7605 0.7570 0.7530
Resistance levels: 0.7685 0.7720 0.7770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.