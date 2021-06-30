AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7497
- The US dollar outperform even as US yields decline and as Wall Street rose.
- Lockdowns in Australia weighed on the Aussie.
- AUD/USD remains under pressure, oversold reading and the 0.7500 area favor a consolidation ahead.
The AUD/USD fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday and approached the post FOMC low. On American hours, the pair bottomed at 0.7491 and then stabilized around 0.7500. The US dollar rose across the board in the final trading day of June while the Aussie continues on a soft note as Sydney and other Australian cities are under lockdowns after outbreaks of the Delta variant.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese economic data and a pause in the dollar’s strength favored a modest recovery of AUD/USD to 0.7530. The move higher was shorted-lived and it resumed the downside as the greenback kept its positive tone after the release of US data. Economic reports due in Australia on Thursday include June’s AiG Performance Manufacturing Index, and May’s trade balance. Also of importance will be the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for June. US Jobless claims and ISM Manufacturing will work as a preview for Friday’s official employment report.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the chart continues to favor the downside in AUD/USD. The magnitude of the decline and the support between 0.7480 and 0.7500 should favor some consolation before the next move, as significant weakness is needed to break lower. The RSI is flat at 70, and the 20-SMA turned decisively south. A recovery above 0.7540 should point to a potential short-term low.
Support levels: 0.7475 0.7460 0.7420
Resistance levels: 0.7510 0.7560 0.7605
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.38 on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 as the dollar benefits from end-of-month flows. Earlier, sterling benefited from hawkish BOE comments while the greenback edged higher on upbeat US ADP jobs data.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,775 as next recovery goal
Gold has been recovering amid end-of-quarter flows. The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD is eyeing $1,775 as the next target. How high can XAU/USD go?
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.