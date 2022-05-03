Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed amid continuing holidays; AUD and Aussie bond yields rise on higher than consensus RBA rate hike.

General trend

- RBA balance sheet plans in line with consensus.

- US Fed meeting in focus [May 3-4th (Tues-Wed)].

- South Korea bond yields rise after hotter CPI; BOK may release minutes later today [not confirmed].

- Hang Seng pared over 1.5% drop [TECH index rebounded]; Banks trade generally lower after recent earnings reports [ICBC, Bank of China, CCB].

- Aussie REITs decline on rate hike.

- US equity FUTs extend rise.

- Shanghai markets are closed May 2-4th.

- Tokyo markets are closed May 3-5th.

- RBNZ to release Financial Stability report on May 4th (Wed).

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AGCO, Arconic, Franklin Resources, Biogen, Broadridge, Cummins, DuPont, Este Lauder, Eaton, GEO Group, Hilton Worldwide, Henry Schein, Howmet Aerospace, Gartner, Illinois Tool Works, KKR, Lear Corp, Louisiana-Pacific, Martin Marietta, Marathon Petroleum, PARA, Pfizer, Restaurant Brands, Rockwell Automation, Sabre Corp, S&P Global, Molson Coors, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Thomson Reuters.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 25bps to 0.35%; more than expected; raises interest rate ones balances by 25BPS TO 0.25%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: New Zealand to keep its budget surpluses in a band of 0-2% of GDP over time; A new debt measure will be introduced.

- WOW.AU Reports Q3 (A$) Rev 15.1B v 13.8B y/y, Store stock levels below normal, Trading momentum continues.

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 90.7 v 96.5 prior.

- AGL.AU Committed to demerger; Believes demerger in best interest of shareholders; Targets completion on June 30th.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- 8001.JP May report FY21/22 record high net profit – Nikkei.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.1%.

- (KR) South Korea Apr CPI M/M: 0.7% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 4.8% V 4.4%E (Fastest pace since 2008).

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: South Korea is considering decreasing adjustment duties for NAPHTHA.

- 034220.KR Planning to cut LCD panel production by 10% in H2 h/h due to rising competition - Korean press.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov Lee: 4.0% CPI level may continue for a while; Managing inflation expectation stability is important.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

- 9988.HK China said to impose "compulsory measures" on a person with surname of Ma; presumed to be Jack Ma but not specific - China media (shares lower by as much as 9% before recovering).

- (CN) Shanghai, China reports 5,669 new covid cases v 7,333 prior; New deaths 20 v 32 prior.

- (CN) Shanghai, China affirms to continue with mass testing through May 7th; Have 2.45M people under strict lockdown as of May 2nd.

North America

- C Trader made flash crash error, was fixed in a minutes - press citing email from company.

- (CN) USTR Tai said to 'signal' that tariff relief is an option for China amid higher inflation, duties should be studied in the context of broader economic policy - US financial press.

- EXPE Reports Q1 -$0.78 v -$0.27e, Rev $2.25B v $2.27Be.

- CLX Reports Q3 $1.31 v $0.97e, Rev $1.81B v $1.81Be; Cuts FY22 guidance.

Europe

- C Trader made flash crash error, was fixed in a minutes - press citing email from company.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng 0.0%; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday; Kospi +0.0%; Nikkei225 -0.1%; ASX 200 -0.4%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.6%.

- EUR 1.0527-1.0500; JPY 130.23-129.87; AUD 0.7147-0.7047; NZD 0.6476-0.6420.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,858/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $104.93/brl; Copper +0.8% at $4.31/lb.