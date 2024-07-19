USD/INR settles higher near 83.70 amid firm US Dollar

USD/INR concludes the week on a promising note as US Dollar extends its upside.

The expectations for Donald Trump winning US presidential elections have increased.

Union Budget on July 23 will be the next trigger for the Indian Rupee.

The USD/INR pair closes the week on a positive note near 83.70 on Friday. The asset strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recovery. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers further to near 104.40.

The US Dollar rises as its safe-haven appeal improves amid growing speculation that Republicans will defeat Democratics in United States (US) presidential elections, scheduled for later this year. The expectations for Donald Trump winning elections rose after an assassination attack on him. Also, discussions that US President Joe Biden could drop his re-election bid due to medical conditions has prompted expectations of Trump coming out victorious.

Donald Trump is known for advocating protectionist trade policies, which results in lower imports and is a favorable situation for the US Dollar.

Also, US bond yields have risen despite investors see prospects of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from September as certain. 10-year US Treasury yields jump to near 4.24%.

The expectations for the Fed to pivoting to policy normalization rose due to easing price pressures and cooling labor market strength.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee depreciates amid weakness in Indian equity markets as profit-booking kicks in. The next trigger for the Indian Rupee will be Fiscal budget announcement, which is scheduled for July 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led-NDA is expected to cut fiscal deficit target, which would be favorable for the Indian Rupee.