USD/CHF ticks higher SNB brings possibility of negative rates on table

USD/CHF edges higher as SNB Schlegel’s ultra-dovish monetary policy guidance weighs on the Swiss Franc.

SNB Schlegel opens doors for negative interest rates if inflation continues to remain lower.

Investors seek more clarification on Trump’s tariff agenda.

The USD/CHF pair ticks higher to near 0.9060 in Wednesday’s North American session. The Swiss Franc pair recovers its intraday losses and gains marginally as Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel has opened doors for negative interest rates.

Schlegel said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that the SNB “doesn’t like negative interest rates” but if we have to do it, “we will”. His ultra-dovish monetary policy stance was backed by upside risks to inflation undershooting the SNB’s target range. Schlegel added, “We are ready to make currency market interventions if necessary again.”

Swiss Franc PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.04% 0.23% 0.17% -0.21% -0.05% 0.02% EUR 0.09% 0.04% 0.34% 0.24% -0.13% 0.04% 0.10% GBP 0.04% -0.04% 0.29% 0.21% -0.17% -0.00% 0.05% JPY -0.23% -0.34% -0.29% -0.07% -0.45% -0.30% -0.24% CAD -0.17% -0.24% -0.21% 0.07% -0.38% -0.21% -0.17% AUD 0.21% 0.13% 0.17% 0.45% 0.38% 0.17% 0.22% NZD 0.05% -0.04% 0.00% 0.30% 0.21% -0.17% 0.05% CHF -0.02% -0.10% -0.05% 0.24% 0.17% -0.22% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) performs better against the Swiss Franc (CHF) but trades cautiously, with investors seeking explicit tariff plans by United States (US) President Donald Trump.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rebounds after posting a fresh two-week low of 107.75 on Wednesday.

Investors look for more clarity on Trump’s tariff plans as he has not clarified in his two days of administration. On the contrary, market participants had anticipated that Trump will impose tariff hikes right after returning the White House.

Trump said that he is thinking to implement 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and 10% on China, which will come into effect on February 1. Market participants see this as more balanced approach, which is less fearful than what they had though after Trump’s comments in the election campaign.