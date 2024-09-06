USD/CHF Price Forecast: Slides further to near 0.8400

- USD/CHF falls further to near 0.8400 as the US Dollar weakens ahead of the US NFP.
- Risk-averse market sentiment has improved the Swiss Franc’s safe-haven appeal.
- The Fed is widely anticipated to start reducing interest rates this month.
The USD/CHF pair falls to near the round-level support of 0.8400 in Friday’s European session. The losing streak of the Swiss Franc asset has extended for the fourth trading session amid sheer weakness in the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, refreshes its weekly low below 101.00 amid growing risks to the United States (US) labor market health.
Market sentiment remains risk-averse ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Risk-averse profile has improved the safe-haven appeal of the Swiss Franc (CHF).
Investors keenly await the US NFP data as it will influence the likely size of the interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its monetary policy meeting this month. Economists estimate that US employers hired 160K new workers in August, higher from 114K in July. In the same period, the Unemployment Rate is expected to have declined to 4.2% from the former release of 4.3%.
Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to cut interest rates again this month as inflationary pressures in the Swiss region continue to decline. Swiss annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 1.1% from the estimates of 1.2% and the former release of 1.3%.
USD/CHF declines toward the horizontal support plotted from 28 December 2023 low of 0.8333 on a daily timeframe. Near-term and broader-term outlook of the Swiss Franc asset remain bearish as all short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are declining.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, suggesting that a strong bearish momentum is intact.
More downside would appear if the asset breaks below the round-level support of 0.8400, which would drag the major towards the 28 December 2023 low of 0.8333 and round-level support of 0.8300.
On the flip side, a recovery move above the weekly high near 0.8540 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance of 0.8600, followed by the August 20 high of 0.8632.
USD/CHF daily chart
Economic Indicator
Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate, released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is the percentage of the total civilian labor force that is not in paid employment but is actively seeking employment. The rate is usually higher in recessionary economies compared to economies that are growing. Generally, a decrease in the Unemployment Rate is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while an increase is seen as bearish. That said, the number by itself usually can't determine the direction of the next market move, as this will also depend on the headline Nonfarm Payroll reading, and the other data in the BLS report.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1100 ahead of US jobs report
EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 1.1100 after posting strong gains for two consecutive gains. Investors await the August jobs report from the US, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls and wage inflation figures.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3200 as focus shifts to NFP
GBP/USD trades in a narrow range slightly below 1.3200 in the European session on Friday. Market participants refrain from taking large positions as focus shifts to August Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US, which could influence the Fed's rate outlook.
Gold price bulls turn cautious near $2,525 hurdle ahead of US NFP report
Gold price (XAU/USD) climbed closer to the $2,524-2,525 supply zone on Thursday amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling, led by bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month.
Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest hiring rebound in August after July’s tepid report
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is forecast to show that the US economy added 160,000 jobs in August, after creating 114,000 in July. The Unemployment Rate is likely to dip to 4.2% in the same period from July’s 4.3% reading.
Why Ethereum is underperforming Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple and others
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Thursday following a key analysis showing the top altcoin has underperformed assets, including Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Gold and others. CryptoQuant analysts and the F2pool co-founder weigh in on why ETH has underperformed and what investors should expect.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.