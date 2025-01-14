USD/CHF Price Forecast: Needs to break above 0.9250 for fresh upside

USD/CHF recovers intraday losses as the outlook of the US Dollar remains firm.

Investors await the US inflation data as it will influence the Fed’s interest rate outlook.

The SNB is expected to cut interest rates further to fuel inflationary pressures.

The USD/CHF pair recovers its intraday losses and flattens to near 0.9160 in Tuesday’s European session. The Swiss Franc pair bounces back as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be released on December.

Investors will pay close attention to US inflation data, which will influence market speculation about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook. Year-on-year headline inflation is expected to have accelerated to 2.8% from 2.7% in November, with core readings growing steadily by 3.3%.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders roughly price in a 69% chance that the central bank will reduce interest rates once this year.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) has been underperforming against the US dollar for the past few months. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to continue reducing interest rates further to boost inflationary pressures. The SNB has already reduced its key borrowing rates to 0.5%.

USD/CHF trades close to its 15-month high around 0.9200. The outlook of the Swiss Franc pair remains firm as the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.8883 is sloping higher.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a strong upside momentum.

For a fresh upside toward the round-level resistance of 0.9300 and the 16 March 2023 high of 0.9342, the asset needs to break decisively above the October 2023 high of 0.9244.

On the flip side, a downside move below the psychological support of 0.9000 would drag the asset towards the November 22 high of 0.8958, followed by the December 16 low of 0.8900.

USD/CHF weekly chart