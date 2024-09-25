USD/CHF Price Analysis: Swiss Franc weakens with SNB policy on the horizon

- USD/CHF surges to near 0.8500 amid a sharp decline in the Swiss Franc as traders brace for SNB’s policy decision.
- The SNB is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps for the third time in a row.
- Investors expect the Fed to reduce its key borrowing rates further by 75 bps this year.
The USD/CHF pair gains sharply to near 0.8485 in Wednesday’s European session. The Swiss Franc asset strengthens as the Swiss Franc (CHF) performs weakly ahead of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Thursday.
Economists expect the SNB to ease interest rates further as the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Swiss economy has decelerated to 1.1% in August. The SNB is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 1%. This would be the third straight interest rate cut by the SNB.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) holds ground near the yearly low even though market participants expect that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver one more larger-than-usual interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) in any of the two policy meetings remaining this year. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the Fed could cut interest rates further by 75 bps, a total in November and December meetings.
This week, investors will keenly for the United States (US) core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for August as it will provide fresh cues on the interest rate outlook, which will be published on Friday.
USD/CHF oscillates in a tight range of 0.8370-0.8550 for almost a month. The asset struggles for direction amid an inventory adjustment process, a phase in which positions are transferred between retail participants and institutional investors.
The asset remains sticky to the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.8465, suggesting a sideways trend.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.
A recovery move above the monthly high near 0.8550 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance of 0.8600, followed by an August 20 high of 0.8632.
On the flip side, more downside would appear if the asset breaks below the round-level support of 0.8400, which would drag the major towards the 28 December 2023 low of 0.8333 and round-level support of 0.8300.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Economic Indicator
SNB Interest Rate Decision
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s four scheduled annual meetings, one per quarter. Generally, if the SNB is hawkish about the inflation outlook of the economy and raises interest rates, it is bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF). Likewise, if the SNB has a dovish view on the economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for CHF.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 26, 2024 07:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 1%
Previous: 1.25%
Source: Swiss National Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains below 1.1200 as USD finds footing
EUR/USD is paring back gains below 1.1200 in European trading on Wednesday. A renewed US Dollar uptick on deteriorating risk sentiment undermines the pair ahead of Fedspeak. Risk-off flows return, as China's stimulus optimism seems to fade.
GBP/USD corrects toward 1.3350 as USD recovers
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday, reversing from 30-month highs of 1.3430. Traders appear to take profits on the Pound Sterling longs, weighing on the pair amid a broad US Dollar rebound and fading risk appetite. Fedspeak eyed.
Gold hits new high after data shows fall in consumer confidence
Gold rallies to another record high of $2.670 per troy ounce on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in US Consumer Confidence data on Tuesday increased bets of more aggressive easing and deeper interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Lower interest rates are positive for Gold, as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-paying asset, making it more attractive to investors.
Bitcoin bulls could eye $70,000 above consolidation zone
Bitcoin and Ripple are consolidating between their key levels, reflecting a period of indecision among traders. At the same time, Ethereum demonstrates signs of a rally after successfully closing above its resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.