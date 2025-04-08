Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH risks a decline to $1,000 amid selling pressure from DeFi liquidations

Ethereum price today:
- Ethereum short-term holders have spearheaded the recent selling activity, realizing over $500 million in losses on Monday.
- Rising DeFi liquidations could accelerate ETH's decline and potentially set off more liquidations.
- ETH could decline to $1,000 if it breaches the lower boundary of a descending channel.
Ethereum (ETH) suffered a more than 27% crash within the past 48 hours, briefly dropping to a two-year low of $1,410 before recovering the $1,500 level on Monday. The decline, per Coinglass data, sparked $257.87 million in liquidations across ETH's derivatives market during the period.
On-chain data also shows most investors are capitulating, sending ETH realized losses past $500 million, according to Santiment. Most recent selling activity stems from coins purchased in the past month, highlighting short-term holders' strong reaction to downside price moves.
Furthermore, coins aged 1Y to 2Y are joining the selling but at a modest pace. An increase in selling pressure from this cohort could spark an extended decline in ETH as most buy-the-dip activity has largely flowed into addresses related to them.
ETH spent coins age band. Source: Santiment
ETH risks further downside pressure if DeFi liquidations continue
Increased liquidations across DeFi protocols have partly accelerated ETH's decline.
Sky, formerly Maker, liquidated a whale's collateral of 53,074 ETH worth $74 million at the time, per Lookonchain data.
Sky allows users to create and borrow DAI stablecoin using ETH as collateral. The protocol automatically liquidates borrowers' positions when the value of their collateral drops below a certain threshold.
Another whale with a collateral of 220K ETH added 10K ETH and 3.52M DAI to reduce its liquidation price to $1,119. The whale risks losing all its collateral if ETH plunges below $1,119.
Similar liquidations are visible in lending platform Aave, where the protocol recorded over $162 million in liquidated collateral on Monday, according to @KARTOD Dune dashboard.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes $1,000 amid heightened bearish pressure
Ethereum is grappling with the support level near $1,522 after seeing a quick bounce off the lower boundary of a descending channel that extends back to December. The top altcoin could suffer a further decline to the support near $1,000 if it breaches the channel's lower boundary.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the upside, ETH could see a rejection near the $1,800 resistance, which is strengthened by a key descending trendline.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram bars are below their neutral level, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the oversold region. This indicates dominant bearish momentum but with a potential for a reversal.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH, and XRP lead $1.4B capitulation on Black Monday as FTX denies $2.5B claims
Cryptocurrencies nosedived over the weekend, shedding over $300 billion since Friday. What some traders on social media are terming crypto’s Black Monday, losses come after an initial positive decoupling on Thursday, when US stocks crashed after China announced 34% retaliatory tariffs.
Bitcoin hits new yearly low below $75,000 as global trade war escalates
Bitcoin price extends its fall by 4% on Monday after correcting near 5% the previous week. The global trade war escalated, wiping out 452,976 leveraged traders and causing a total liquidation of $1.39 billion from crypto markets in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin shatters $0.15 support as ‘Black Monday’ bloodbath fears surge
Dogecoin tumbles over 10% on Monday, slashing $3.73 billion from its market capitalization to $19.78 billion. CNBC host Jim Crammer warns of global markets’ bloodbath if US President Donald Trump stays intrasigent.
Solana Price Forecast: Bears gain momentum as SOL falls below $100
Solana (SOL) extends its loss by over 7% and falls below the $100 mark at the time of writing on Monday after crashing 15.15% last week. Coinglass data shows that SOL’s leveraged traders wiped out nearly $70 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.