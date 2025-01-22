USD/CAD Price Forecast: On tenterhooks around 1.4300

- USD/CAD trades with caution around 1.4300 as Trump threatens 25% tariff hikes on Canada.
- Canada PM Trudeau reiterated that the government is prepared to respond to Trump’s tariffs if announced.
- Investors expect the BoC to cut interest rates by 25 bps later this month.
The USD/CAD pair trades cautiously near 1.4300 in Wednesday’s European session. The Loonie pair remains under pressure as United States (US) President Donald Trump has suggested 25% tariffs on Mexico and China, which will come into effect on February 1. Trump’s tariff announcement has dampened Canada’s economic outlook.
In response to that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government is ready to “respond to all scenarios” if Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Reuters report.
The overall appeal of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains weak against the US Dollar (USD) amid hopes of further increase in policy divergence. Investors expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to cut interest rates further by 25 basis points (bps) to 3% in next week’s policy meeting. BoC dovish bets have accelerated after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which showed that the annual headline inflation decelerated to 1.8%.
On the contrary, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates in the next three policy meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
USD/CAD trades in a tight range of 1.4260-1.4465 for over a month. The outlook of the Loonie pair remains firm as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher, which trades around 1.4235.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls into the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
The rally in the Loonie pair could advance to near the round-level resistance of 1.4600 and Mar 2020 high of 1.4668 if the asset breaks above Tuesday’s high of 1.4518.
On the contrary, a downside move below the December 11 low of 1.4120 could drag the asset towards the December 4 high of around 1.4080, followed by the psychological support of 1.4000.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.0450 amid risk recovery
EUR/USD is bouncing back toward 1.0450 in European trading on Wednesday, erasing losses induced by US President Trump tariff threats. Trump warned that tariffs are coming on the European Union. A recovery in risk sentiment drags the US Dollar lower, underpinning the pair.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2350 on fresh US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained lost momentum and hovers near 1.2350 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair draws support from a renewed US Dollar selling as risk sentiment improves despite US President Trump's tariff threats.
Gold price stands firm near multi-month peak; seems poised to climb further
Gold price sticks to positive bias for the third successive day on Wednesday and trades near its highest level since November 1 during the first half of the European session. The uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's trade policies turns out to be a key factor that continues to drive haven flows towards the precious metal.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Holds $105K mark as MicroStrategy adds 11,000 BTC, Trump pardons Silk Road creator Ulbricht
Bitcoin trades around $105,000 on Wednesday after rebounding from the $100K support level the previous day. On Tuesday, Michael Salyor’s MicroStrategy announced that the firm had acquired 11,000 BTC worth $1.1 billion, and US President Donald Trump pardoned Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht.
Netflix posts record quarter, as Trump talks tariffs on China
There has been a positive tone to risk this week, as the market digests Trump 2.0. However, Trump is not the only show in town. Earnings reports are also a key driver of stock indices, and the news is good.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.