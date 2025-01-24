USD/CAD Price Forecast: Declines to near 1.4320 as Trump endorses immediate rate cuts

USD/CAD slumps to near 1.4320 as the US Dollar faces selling pressure.

US Trump’s call for instant rate cuts has dampened the US Dollar’s appeal.

The BoC is widely anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 3% next week.

The USD/CAD pair falls sharply to near 1.4320 in Friday’s North American session. The Loonie pair faces a sharp sell-off as the US Dollar (USD) tumbles after United States (US) President Donald Trump calls for the need for immediate interest rate cuts in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

The impact is clearly visible on the US Dollar Index (DXY), which has posted a fresh monthly low near 107.45.

Trump’s call for swift policy-easing has come just a few days before the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) first monetary policy on January 28-29, in which the central bank is certain to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.

While investors have underpinned the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the US Dollar (USD) in the short term, its outlook remains weak as Donald Trump is poised to raise tariffs by 25% on Canada and Mexico on February 1. Trump showed concerns over the 4% trade deficit with Canada while speaking at WEF.

Higher tariffs on Canada would boost expectations of further policy-easing by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which is widely anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3% on Wednesday.

USD/CAD trades in a tight range of 1.4260-1.4465 for over a month. The outlook of the Loonie pair remains firm as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher, which trades around 1.4248.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls into the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

The rally in the Loonie pair could advance to near the round-level resistance of 1.4600 and March 2020 high of 1.4668 if the asset breaks above the January 21 high of 1.4518.

On the contrary, a downside move below the December 11 low of 1.4120 could drag the asset towards the December 4 high of around 1.4080, followed by the psychological support of 1.4000.

USD/CAD daily chart