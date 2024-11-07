USD/CAD Price Forecast: Corrects below 1.3900 as traders brace for Fed’s policy decision

USD/CAD falls below 1.3900 after failing to hold Wednesday’s rally.

Investors await the Fed policy decision and Canada Employment data.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.50%-4.75%.

The USD/CAD pair corrects below the round-level figure of 1.3900 in Thursday’s North American session. The Loonie pair drops after rallying on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) faces some unwinding ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision, which will be announced at 19:00 GMT.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, retraces 50% gains of Wednesday’s session, in which it rose almost 1.60%.

Traders have priced in that the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Investors will look for cues about the likely monetary policy action in December and the impact of Republican Donald Trump’s victory on the inflation outlook.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will be influenced by the domestic employment data for October, which will be published on Friday. Economists expect the Canadian economy to have added 25K new workers, lower than 46.7K in September. In the same period, the Unemployment Rate is estimated to have increased to 6.6% from 6.5%.

USD/CAD trades near the upper boundary of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a weekly timeframe around 1.3950. An upward-sloping 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3640 suggests a strong uptrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 60.00. Should RSI (14) sustain above 60.00, a bullish momentum will be triggered.

More upside would appear if the asset breaks above the immediate high of 1.3950. The scenario will pave the way for the psychological resistance of 1.4000 and the round-level resistance of 1.4100.

On the contrary, a downside move below the October 29 low of 1.3875 will expose the asset to the October 15 high near 1.3840, followed by the round-level figure of 1.3800.

USD/CAD weekly chart