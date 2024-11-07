- The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
- Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
- The US Dollar rally could lose steam in case the Fed leaves the door open for another rate cut in December.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce monetary policy decisions following the November policy meeting on Thursday, just barely two days after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States. Market participants widely anticipate that the US central bank will lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.5%-4.75%.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that investors are fully pricing in a 25 bps cut, while there is a nearly 70% probability of another rate reduction in December. The market positioning suggests that the US Dollar (USD) faces a two-way risk heading into the event.
Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election triggered a rally in the US Treasury bond yields and boosted the USD on Wednesday. Additionally, Republicans gained the majority in the Senate and looked on track to control the House, paving the way for faster implementation of policies.
Assessing the outcome of the election, “Republican clean sweep makes it significantly easier to implement full policy agenda. Risks very firmly tilted to the downside for US and global economic growth and to the upside for US inflation,” said ABN Amro analysts in a recently published report.
“While Fed policy could be tighter than our current base line, the ECB could cut rates faster. Republican sweep sets the stage for US-European rates divergence. Parity for EUR/USD could be on the cards,” they added.
When will the Fed announce its interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement on Thursday at 19:00 GMT. This will be followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference starting at 19:30 GMT.
A 25 bps rate cut is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction because this decision is already priced-in. But investors will pay close attention to comments from Chair Powell in the post-meeting press conference, which could be more market-moving.
In case Powell leaves the door open for one more 25 bps rate cut in December, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD. Powell will surely be asked about the potential impact of proposed Trump policies on the inflation and growth outlook. The Chairman is likely to refrain from commenting on these issues and reiterate the data-dependent approach to policymaking, regardless of the winner of the election.
If Powell voices concerns over the potential impact of tariffs on inflation expectations, this could be seen as a sign that the US central bank could take its time to ease the policy further. In this scenario, the USD could extend its weekly rally and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.
Nevertheless, it’s too early for policymakers to assess the potential changes to the monetary policy due to proposed policies during the campaigning period. In December, the Fed will publish the revised Summary of Projections and that publication is likely to provide more useful information on what officials expect from the economy under the Trump administration.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a short-term technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“EUR/USD remains technically bearish following the sharp decline seen on Wednesday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays slightly above 30, suggesting that the pair has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold.”
"On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 1.0700 before 1.0600 (static level from April) and 1.0500 (static level from October 2023, round level). In case EUR/USD gathers recovery momentum on a dovish Fed tone, it could face strong resistance at 1.0870, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. Technical buyers could take action once the pair flips that level into support. In this scenario, the 100-day SMA coils be seen as next hurdle at 1.0940 before 1.1000 (static level, round level)."
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds recovery gains above 1.2900 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD builds its recovery momentum above 1.2900 in European trading on Thursday, moving away from its lowest level since mid-August. Traders adjust their positions ahead of the key BoE and Fed monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD stays firm near 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0750 in the European session on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trunp win-inspired USD longs ahead of all-important Fed policy announcements.
Gold price faces challenges due to decline in safe-haven flows, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) faced challenges as the dollar-denominated precious metals struggled due to a stronger US Dollar (USD) following the victory of former President Donald Trump in the US election.
BoE set for a second interest rate cut this year on Thursday
Market consensus points to further easing by the Bank of England's (BoE) upcoming interest rate decision on Thursday. The BoE has held rates steady at 5.00% in the previous gathering, but shifting investor sentiment now suggests a possible 25-basis-point cut this week.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.