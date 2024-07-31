USD/CAD extends downside to 1.3800 after US/Canada economic data

- USD/CAD slides to near 1.3800 after weak US ADP Employment and better-than-expected Canada monthly GDP for May.
- Weak US ADP Employment suggests that some cracks have appeared in the resilient US labor market.
- Investors await the Fed policy announcement.
The USD/CAD pair declines to near the round-level support of 1.3800 in Wednesday’s New York session. The Loonie asset faces a sharp sell-off after the release of the weak United States (US) ADP Employment Change data for July and better-than-expected Canada’s monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for May.
The ADP Employment report showed that fresh payrolls in the private sector were lower at 122K than estimates of 150K and the former release of 155K, upwardly revised from 150K. This has points to slowdown in the labor demand, which appears to be consequences of interest rates remaining restrictive for a longer period by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Soft Employment data would solidify market expectations of Fed’s early rate cuts.
Weak Employment data has weighed heavily on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, tumbles below the crucial support of 104.00.
Meanwhile, more volatility is anticipated in the US Dollar as investors await the outcome of the Fed’s monetary policy. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, with a dovish guidance.
In the neighboring nation, the economy expanded at a better-than-expected pace of 0.2% from the estimates of 0.1% but was lower than the prior release of 0.3%. The overall data suggests that the economy is going through a rough phase. However, back-to-back rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC) would uplift economic prospects.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 as USD weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Disappointing private sector employment data from the US weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair push higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 150.00 after BoJ hike
USD/JPY stays under constant selling pressure and trades at its weakest level in over four months below 150.00. The Bank of Japan's unexpected rate hike and the renewed USD weakness ahead of the Fed's policy announcements forces the pair to extend its slide.
Gold rises to weekly high above $2,420
Gold builds on Tuesday's gains and trades in positive territory above $2,420 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield falls toward 4.1% ahead of the Fed policy decisions, fuelling XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin lags as Ethereum and XRP rally, Solana, Dogecoin and BNB trend among traders
Bitcoin trades sideways under $67,000 early on Wednesday, as BlackRock BTC ETF inflows are shadowed by Ether. Ethereum gears to test $3,500 resistance, extends gains by nearly 2%.
Federal Reserve Preview: All eyes on clues about the Fed's first interest rate cut in four years
The US Fed will announce monetary policy decisions following the July 30 - 31 policy meeting on Wednesday. Market participants widely anticipate that the US central bank will leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% for the eighth consecutive meeting.