The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged.

Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the policy-easing strategy for the rest of the year.

Markets see a strong chance of the Fed lowering policy rate multiple times starting in September.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce monetary policy decisions following the July 30 - 31 policy meeting on Wednesday. Market participants widely anticipate that the US central bank will leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% for the eighth consecutive meeting.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets see little to no chance of a rate cut in July but suggests that a September rate reduction is fully priced in. Hence, investors will scrutinize the changes in the statement language and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to figure out the policy-easing strategy for the rest of the year. According to the FedWatch Tool, there is a nearly 70% probability that the US central bank will cut the policy rate by a total of 75 basis points in 2024.

Growing optimism about disinflation progress resuming in the second half of the year – following the soft inflation prints seen in the second quarter – became apparent in Fed policymakers’ comments before the blackout period.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said that policymakers will debate at the July policy meeting whether it is still appropriate to describe inflation as elevated. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee acknowledged that they have had multiple months of better inflation data, noting that he feels “a lot better on inflation.” Additionally, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that there was significant progress on inflation and that she saw growing confidence in nearing the 2% target.

Previewing the Fed’s July policy meeting, “the FOMC is widely expected to keep the Fed funds target range unchanged for an eighth consecutive meeting next week, with the Committee's forward guidance proving key for setting up the stage for the start of the easing cycle,” said TD Securities analysts in a weekly report and added: “While Powell is likely to fall short from fully committing to a rate cut in September, he is likely to hint that the Fed's almost there.”

Economic Indicator Fed Interest Rate Decision The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates). Read more. Next release: Wed Jul 31, 2024 18:00 Frequency: Irregular Consensus: 5.5% Previous: 5.5% Source: Federal Reserve

When will the Fed announce its interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement at 18:00 GMT on July 31. This will be followed by Chairman Powell's press conference starting at 18:30 GMT.

In his last public appearance, Chairman Powell commented on the inflation outlook and said: “In the second quarter, actually, we did make some more progress on taming inflation,” and further elaborated: “We've had three better readings, and if you average them, that's a pretty good place.”

Powell might not outright confirm a rate cut in September but he is unlikely to push back against this expectation. Investors will be more curious about whether the Fed, or Powell, will leave the door open to multiple rate cuts in the last quarter of the year.

In case Powell hints that they might opt for additional policy easing toward the end of the year, the immediate market reaction could provide a boost to risk sentiment. In this scenario, the US Dollar (USD) is likely to come under renewed selling pressure. However, the fact that markets have already priced in a strong possibility of a 75 bps total rate reduction this year suggests that the USD doesn’t have a lot of room left on the downside.

If Powell reiterates the data-dependent approach and suggests that they will take their time to assess the impact of the first rate cut on the economy before deciding whether another rate reduction will follow, the USD could stage a rebound, given the market positioning.

“The 'Goldilocks' US economic backdrop of solid growth and modest disinflation suggests the Fed is unlikely to cut the funds rate as much as is currently priced in. Fed funds futures are pricing almost three cuts by December 2024 and a total of roughly 150 bps of easing over the next 12 months,” BBH analysts said in assessment of the Fed’s policy outlook and further commented on the USD’s potential performance:

“Moreover, rising US productivity can lead to low inflationary economic growth, higher real interest rates and an appreciation in the currency over the longer term.”

Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a short-term technical outlook for EUR/USD:

“1.0790-1.0810, where the 200-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are located, aligns as a key pivot area for EUR/USD. As long as this area stays intact as support, technical buyers could remain interested. On the upside, the 20-day SMA aligns as interim resistance at 1.0860 before 1.0950 (July 17 high). In case EUR/USD falls below 1.0790-1.0810 and starts using this region as resistance, 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) could be set as the next bearish target before 1.0665 (June 26 low).”

Interest rates FAQs What are interest rates? Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation. How do interest rates impact currencies? Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. How do interest rates influence the price of Gold? Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold. What is the Fed Funds rate? The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.



