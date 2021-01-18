US Stocks Today: US holiday so go trade some FX!

- European indices positive in light trading due to US Martin Luther King day holiday.
- FTSE +0.4%, DAX +0.35, EuroStoxx50 +0.4%.
European stocks bounced in early- afternoon trading as earlier worries over further lockdowns had weighed on stocks. Germany was said to be considering night-time curfews, in line with France, while the UK closed all travel corridors into the country. Travel and leisure related stocks understandably fell as a result.
The Bundesbank said the German economy risks a sizable setback if lockdown curbs are extended, Italian bond yields rose as the PM faces key votes in parliament and Carrefour (CA) fell nearly 6% after it ended takeover talks with Couche-Tard.
Oil stocks were lower on the back of lower oil prices. A stronger US dollar, the US recommitment to the Paris climate accord and continued talk of curfew and lockdowns weighed on oil prices.
China GDP gave some comfort to markets as GDP returned to growth with a sharp rebound from the pandemic with Q4 growth of 6.5% beating forecasts of 6.2%.
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.