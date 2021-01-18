US Stocks Today: US holiday so go trade some FX!

European indices positive in light trading due to US Martin Luther King day holiday.

FTSE +0.4%, DAX +0.35, EuroStoxx50 +0.4%.

European stocks bounced in early- afternoon trading as earlier worries over further lockdowns had weighed on stocks. Germany was said to be considering night-time curfews, in line with France, while the UK closed all travel corridors into the country. Travel and leisure related stocks understandably fell as a result.

The Bundesbank said the German economy risks a sizable setback if lockdown curbs are extended, Italian bond yields rose as the PM faces key votes in parliament and Carrefour (CA) fell nearly 6% after it ended takeover talks with Couche-Tard.

Oil stocks were lower on the back of lower oil prices. A stronger US dollar, the US recommitment to the Paris climate accord and continued talk of curfew and lockdowns weighed on oil prices.

China GDP gave some comfort to markets as GDP returned to growth with a sharp rebound from the pandemic with Q4 growth of 6.5% beating forecasts of 6.2%.

