XRP remains under pressure as retail demand declines and ETF inflows resume
- XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026.
- XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.
- The resumption of XRP ETF inflows on Thursday signals an optimistic outlook among institutional investors.
Ripple (XRP) is trading under pressure, resting squarely on support at $2.00 at the time of writing on Friday. The path with the least resistance appears downward, weighed down by declining retail demand despite minor inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
An expanded outlook of the crypto market suggests growing uncertainty, evidenced by a lack of investor confidence. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is at 27 on Friday, confirming that investors remain worried.
Despite the index rising to 55 on Tuesday, the market failed to gain strength, leading to the ongoing correction. If sentiment fails to improve, XRP could extend the correction to $2.00 and possibly toward the December low at $1.77.
XRP struggles as retail demand remains weak
The XRP derivatives market is slowly shedding gains made since January 1, when the futures Open Interest (OI) expanded from $3.33 billion to $4.55 billion on Tuesday.
CoinGlass data shows the OI, representing the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, has declined to $4.15 billion on Friday, indicating that retail demand is softening. A steady decline in OI suggests that traders are losing confidence in XRP, which leaves prices vulnerable to selling pressure.
As retail demand gradually dwindles, institutional interest is back on track, as reflected by the XRP spot ETFs recording nearly $9 million in inflows on Thursday. SoSoValue data shows that the ETFs broke their record of steady inflows on Wednesday, with outflows totaling $41 million that day. The resurgence of inflows could be a signal that institutional interest in US-listed ETFs will continue.
XRP technical outlook: XRP holds key support as risk-off sentiment persists
XRP is trading at $2.10 at the time of writing on Friday as investors extend risk-aversion measures. The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) caps the upside at $2.22, while the 200-day EMA at $2.34 holds slightly below a descending trendline that has been hindering breakouts since the record high of $3.66 in July.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54 on the daily chart continues to extend its decline from overbought territory, indicating that bullish momentum is faltering.
Conversely, traders may consider leaning into risk, given that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has maintained a buy signal since January 1, which could prevent further declines below the 50-day EMA at $2.07.
A sustained breakout above the 100-day EMA and the 200-day EMA resistance cluster at $2.22-$2.34 could increase the odds of XRP rising beyond the descending trendline toward the $3.00 level.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Author
John Isige
FXStreet
John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren