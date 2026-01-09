Fed's Barkin: Labour market is steady, but hiring remains uncomfortably narrow

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the decline in the unemployment rate was welcome and described job growth as modest but stable. He also noted that hiring remains concentrated in healthcare and AI, leaving the overall picture uncomfortably narrow, adding that demand still looks healthy, while progress on inflation will take time, keeping upcoming data in focus.

Do not hear the cost of interest being cited as a major problem for businesses.



In theory lower labour supply and lower job growth is a reasonable balance.



Do believe there is a change in productivity, not just a data artefact.



One of the benefits of the Fed system is having regional officials "outside the bubble" of Washington, D.C



On the housing market the real solution is supply; there need to be more houses built.



Jobs data can now be taken at face value.



