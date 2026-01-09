TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold rockets above $4,500, set for 4% weekly gain post US NFP

  • Gold climbs as softer job gains outweigh falling unemployment, sustaining expectations for Fed easing.
  • Markets still price roughly 50 bps of rate cuts this year despite resilient wages and sentiment data.
  • Traders eye US inflation and retail sales next week as Gold challenges record highs.
Gold rockets above $4,500, set for 4% weekly gain post US NFP
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold price rises on Friday, poised to end with weekly gains of nearly 4% as an employment report in the US was mixed, with the economy adding fewer jobs than projected. Still, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower, yet investors are still betting the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates this year. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $4,507, up 0.65%.

Bullion rallies as weaker payrolls keep Fed cut bets alive

The US economic data weighed on investors’ expectations of lower interest rates in the short term. But for the whole year, traders seem confident that the Federal Reserve would lower rates by 50 basis points.

Digging into the data, Nonfarm Payrolls for December missed estimates and November’s print. Nonetheless, the Unemployment Rate fell, while Average Hourly Earnings came as expected.

Housing data revealed an ongoing slowdown as Building Permits and Housing Starts for October dipped compared to November’s data. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment January preliminary release fared better than projected, even though US households showed worries about inflation in the mid-term.

After the data, the yellow metal fell towards $4,450 before assaulting the $4,500 mark, hitting a daily high of $4,517, shy of the record high of $4,549. The Greenback trimmed some of its earlier gains before reaccelerating higher, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

The DXY, which measures the American currency performance against other six, is up 0.33% at 99.16.

Gold traders await next week’s US economic data, led by inflation figures, Retail Sales, regional manufacturing indices surveys, jobless claims and speeches by Fed officials.

Daily digest market movers: Gold rallies as US yields remain static

  • Gold price soars as US Treasury yields remain flat, with the US 10-year note yield sitting at 4.171%.
  • The US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the US economy added 50,000 jobs in December, undershooting forecasts of 60,000 and easing from the prior revised 56,000 increase. Despite a softer hiring pace, the Unemployment Rate slipped to 4.4% in December from 4.6%, coming in below expectations of 4.5%, tempering concerns about labor market deterioration.
  • Housing data showed that Building Permits edged 0.2% lower in October, declining from 1.415 million to 1.412 million. Housing Starts also weakened, with privately owned starts falling 4.6% MoM to 1.246 million, down from 1.306 million in September.
  • The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment preliminary reading for January surprised to the upside, rising to 54 from November’s final 52.9, and beating forecasts of 53.5. Inflation expectations for one-year expectations held steady at 4.2%, while five-year expectations climbed to 3.4% from 3.2%.
  • Following the US data releases, Atlanta Fed GDP Now for Q4 2025 stands at 5.1%, down 0.3% from a day ago.
  • Given the backdrop, investors have priced 56 basis points of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2026, according to Prime Market Terminal data.
Fed interest rate probabilities - Source: Prime Market Terminal

Technical analysis: Gold price surges past $4,500, eyes on record high

The trend in Gold remains upward with buyers looking to finish Friday’s session above $4,500. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is about to cross the latest cycle high, an indication of buyers gaining momentum and opening the door for higher prices. If XAU/USD climbs above the record high of $4,549, this clears the way towards $4,600.

Conversely, if XAU/USD finishes the session below $4,500, sellers could drive prices towards the daily low of $4,450 as they eye the $4,400 mark.

Gold daily chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

The selling pressure on EUR/USD now gathers extra pace, prompting the pair to hit fresh multi-week lows in the 1.1625-1.1620 band on Friday. The continuation of the downward bias comes in response to further gains in the US Dollar as market participants continue to assess the mixed release of US Nonfarm Payrolls in December.

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD remains under heavy fire and retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. Indeed, Cable suffers the strong performance of the Greenback, intensified post-mixed NFP, and trades at shouting distance from its critical 200-day SMA near 1.3380.

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold keeps its positive bias on Friday, adding to Thursday’s advance and challenging yearly highs in the $4,500 region per troy ounce. The risk-off sentiment favours the yellow metal despite the firmer tone in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Bitcoin holds $90,000 but stays below the 50-day EMA as institutional demand wanes. Ethereum steadies above $3,000 but remains structurally weak due to ETF outflows. XRP ETFs resume inflows, but the price struggles to gain ground above key support.

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Geopolitics may try to steal the limelight from US data. A possible US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could dictate market movements. A crammed data calendar next week, US CPI comes on Tuesday; Fedspeak to intensify.

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026. XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers