BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd soars on patent deal with Huawei

NYSE:BB adds 8.01% to close the week on a second straight day of gains.

BlackBerry sold 30 of its mobile phone patents to Huawei earlier this week.

BlackBerry also came to a settlement on a long-term disagreement with a tech giant.

NYSE:BB has certainly teased its investors with a bounce-back before as the beleaguered former mobile phone maker has seen its stock beaten down to the single digits after years of Wall Street success. Well, BlackBerry is kicking 2021 off on the right foot as the software security firm has added 45% to its share price since the calendar flipped over to the new year. On Friday, BlackBerry saw its second straight day of momentum adding 8.01% to its price and briefly hitting a new 52-week high of $11.56 before closing the trading session at $9.84. BlackBerry is now trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and many analysts believe the Waterloo, Ontario-based firm is in for a big turnaround year.

The catalyst that started BlackBerry’s ascent this week was the deal it made with Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei for thirty of BlackBerry's mobile phone patents. Well, BlackBerry has not manufactured a mobile phone since 2016 so the patents were really just sitting around collecting dust. It has also been reported that BlackBerry still has over 38,000 more patents in its library so they are in no danger of running out of cash anytime soon.

BB stock news

BlackBerry has also been in the news lately with some big tech companies as it settled an ongoing dispute with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) over some patent infringement accusations. BB has also established a very valuable relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) when it comes to its connected car platform IVY, which is partnered with Amazon Web Services to transform the automotive software industry.