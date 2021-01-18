BP Stock Price and News: Oil slips ahead of Biden inauguration, but there is room to rise

- LON: BP has slipped below 300 pence at the beginning of the week.
- President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration raises fears about oil-unfriendly policies.
- The focus on the pandemic may provide relief for petrol shares.
Will President-elect Joe Biden's green policies put oil stocks in the red? That is the fear of those investing in the world's "supermajors" such as BP PLC (LON: BP). Shares of the British giant are down by over 1% on Monday ahead of Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
The new occupant of the White House is set to recommit the US to the Paris climate accord on his first day in office – but that may already be priced into BP's shares. However, investors were somewhat surprised to hear that the incoming administration may cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project. The Canadian dollar reacted with a downfall in response.
Will Biden hurt BP? Not so fast. First, American oil companies such as Exxon are under greater scrutiny than those outside the US. Expensive and dirty shale oil at home is more exposed to Uncle Sam than oil drilling abroad.
Another reason to expect a smoother transition to the Biden era is the pandemic. The new president is focused on ramping up the vaccination campaign and providing economic assistance. Last week, Biden presented a $1.9 trillion stimulus package which would be hard to pass in Congress given Democrats' slim majorities. The White House will likely focus on relief before reform.
BP stock forecast
Despite the recent slide, LON: BP shares are trading well above the late December levels of around 260. As long as they remain close to 300, there is room for recovery. Moreover, Biden's economic stimulus is a boon to oil prices.
More Top commodities to trade during 2021 amid global reflation theme: Silver and copper to outshine gold price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.