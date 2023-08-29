- JOLTS report will be watched closely by Fed officials ahead of August jobs data.
- Job openings are forecast to decline to 9.46 million on the last business day of July.
- US labor market conditions remain out of balance despite Fed rate hikes.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
JOLTS data will be scrutinized by market participants and Federal Reserve policymakers because it could provide valuable insights regarding the supply-demand dynamics in the labor market, a key factor driving up salaries and inflation.
What to expect in the next JOLTS report?
The number of job openings on the last business day of July is forecast to decline to 9.46 million from 9.58 million in June. "Over the month, the number of hires and total separations decreased to 5.9 million and 5.6 million, respectively," the BLS noted in June’s JOLTS. "Within separations, quits (3.8 million) decreased, while layoffs and discharges (1.5 million) changed little," the publication further read.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has been paying close attention to the job openings data to assess whether the equilibrium between supply and demand in the labor market remains out of balance. In June, the BLS reported that there were more than 5.95 million people unemployed. Hence, the ratio of available jobs to job seekers stood at around 1.6. In July, the number of unemployed declined slightly to 5.84 million. Even if the number of job openings were to decline to 8.76 million in July, that would still result in 1.5 available jobs for each unemployed.
“Job openings have declined substantially without increasing unemployment –a highly welcome but historically unusual result that appears to reflect large excess demand for labor,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Powell further added that the Fed expects the rebalancing in the labor market to continue, but noted that it would call for a policy response if they were to see evidence that “the tightness in the labor market is no longer easing.”
FXStreet Analyst Eren Sengezer shares his view on the importance of the JOLTS Job Openings data and the potential market reaction:
“Market participants are fairly certain that the Fed will leave its policy rate unchanged at its September meeting. They are, however, yet to decide whether the Fed will raise the policy rate again before the end of the year. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed lifting the interest rate by another 25 basis points in 2023 holds at around 50%.”
“If there is a significant decline in the number of job openings, with a reading below nine million, the US Dollar (USD) could come under renewed selling pressure. On the flip side, an increase toward 10 million would reaffirm tight labor market conditions and have the opposite impact on the currency’s performance against its major rivals.”
When will the JOLTS report be released and how could it affect EUR/USD?
Job openings data will be published on Tuesday, August 29, at 14:00 GMT. The report could influence the action in EUR/USD due to its potential impact on the market pricing of the Fed’s rate outlook. The Euro has struggled to stay resilient against its rivals after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde refrained from confirming one more increase in key rates in September.
Eren points out key technical levels to watch for EUR/USD ahead of JOLTS data:
“EUR/USD trades near the upper limit of the descending regression channel coming from July and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays near 40, reflecting the bearish bias.”
“The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as a key pivot level for EUR/USD at 1.0800. If the pair stabilizes above that level, sellers could be discouraged. In that scenario, 1.0900 (psychological level) could act as interim resistance ahead of 1.0930 (100-day SMA) and 1.0970 (50-day SMA). On the downside, 1.0750 (lower limit of the descending channel, static level) could be seen as the next bearish target followed by 1.0700 (static level, psychological level) and the 1.0635 seen on May 31, if buyers give up on defending 1.0800”.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data
Gold price gathers strength to extend its recovery above $1,920 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds economic indicators accountable for further policy action. Jerome Powell reiterated at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank will remain data-dependent.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.