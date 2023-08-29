- US Dollar price action is mixed, with no real outliers.
- Traders face an eventful week with the monthly US jobs report on Friday.
- The US Dollar Index clings on to 104.00, though some selling pressure persists.
The US Dollar (USD) is starting the week with a bit of catching up after the bank holiday in the United Kingdom (UK). Meanwhile the US Dollar is picking up a bit of speed again as the Japanese Yen has a meltdown against the Greenback (USD/JPY), down 0.55%. With a fresh 6-month high, the weaker Yen is dragging along as well its trading partners Australia (USD/AUD) and New Zealand (USD/NZD) along for the ride weaker.
The datafront is starting to come into play with some second-tier data points on Tuesday. The JOLTS Job Openings report will be the one to make the most waves as a decline in job openings could point to a contraction of demand in the labor market, which means that wages could start to flatline or even to take a step back and in its turn dampen inflationary pressures. Expectations are for a drop from 9.582 million to 9.465 million for July.
Daily digest: US Dollar hurts Commonwealth coins
- The data calendar starts at 12:55 GMT with the Redbook Index.. Previous number was a 2.9% increase, with no forecast pencilled in.
- The Housing Price Index for June is due to come out at 13:00 GMT. Expectations are for a slowdown, from 0.7% in May to 0.2% for June. Additionally, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for the year will be released as well. Market expectations are for a 1.3% contraction in house prices for June, less than the 1.7% drop seen in May.
- The major macroeconomic datapoints for Tuesday, with the potential to move markets, are at 14:00 GMT. One is the Conference Board Consumer Confidence indicator for August, which is set to remain broadly steady from its previous 117 to 116. The second one, is the JOLTS Job Openings survey for July, expected to head lower from 9.582M to 9.465M.
- Later this Tuesday, the US Treasury will be tapping the markets for a 7-year Note Auction.
- Jackson Hole is water under the bridge, with equities across the globe rallying firmly. The Japanese Topix is up 0.16%, while the Chinese Hang Seng is up 1.93%. European equities are rallying as well, with the FTSE 100 in London recording a 1.26% gain. US equity futures are mildly in the green.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 78.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September. Although it still looks like a given that the Fed will not hike, markets are starting to second-guess a little more (21.5%) if the Fed would not surprise markets with still a last quarter-point-hike.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.18% after touching a new yearly high last week on Monday at 4.3618%. Investors are starting to buy into bonds, which is putting pressure on the yields to slide lower.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: small moves
The US Dollar has been in a firm rally since mid-July, shooting for the stars particularly last week. With the Jackson Hole event out of the way, the US Dollar rally could start to slow down a touch. Some profit taking could get underway this week with the several US jobs-related data this week that are due to come out. Furthermore, a risk on mood in markets could see less appetite for the Greenback, which is considered as a safe-haven.
On the upside, 104.69, the high of May 31, comes into play as the level to beat. Once that level is broken and consolidated, look for a surge to 105.00, where 105.10 (the peak of March 15) is an ideal candidate for a double top. Should the Greenback be on a tear, expect a test at 105.88 – the 2023 peak from March 8.
On the downside, several floors are likely to prevent a steep decline in the DXY. The first one is the big figure at 104.00. Though seeing the current decline, that does not look strong enough to hold. Rather look for the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.14. That is a much better candidate in order to catch some profit-taking pressure and re-enter. In case it does not hold, the safety net at 102.33 comes into play, holding both the 55-day SMA and the 100-day SMA.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.