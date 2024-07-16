- The US Dollar jumps higher ahead of US Retail Sales data.
- Traders are pricing in a Trump victory with the Fed keeping a lit on projections.
- The US Dollar index moves higher and trades near a pivotal level for more upside.
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher on Tuesday due to several events that took place overnight. First and foremost for financial markets was the interview with US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, which disappointed traders hoping to hear anything on guidance, but his lips remained sealed. In Milwaukee, former US President Donald Trump took the stage after his shooting over the weekend, announcing that Ohio senator J.D. Vance will be his running mate.
On the economic front, it will all revolve around the consumer, with US Retail Sales and Import/Export Prices for June being published later in the day. A rewind to the previous Retail Sales number revealed that consumers had had enough of the current elevated price levels and were willing to wait for their next purchase until prices would come down. If that is the case again for June numbers, that would mean a substantial decline in Retail Sales, resulting in a weaker US Dollar.
Daily digest market movers: Data to the forefront
- With former US President Trump picking J.D. Vance as running mate, the main theme for Trump’s campaign becomes very clear, as Senator Vance is known for his call for more harsh and severe measures against China. This means a bigger and broader tariff package against China and other countries that import goods to the US.
- At 12:30 GMT, the monthly Retail Sales data for June will be released, together with the Import-Export Price Index:
- Retail Sales are expected to remain unchanged at 0% in the month after growing by 0.1% in May.
- Retail Sales ex Autos are seen growing 0.1% after the -0.1% in May.
- As usual, revisions of the previous numbers will be more important and market-moving than the actual data.
- The monthly Import Price Index is expected to increase by 0.2% in June from -0.4% the previous month.
- The monthly Export Price Index was at -0.6% in May, with no projection forecasted.
- At 14:00 GMT, the Business Inventories data for May will be released, and they are expected to remain stable at 0.3%.
- At the same time, the NAHB Housing Market Index for July will be released by the National Association of Home Builders. Previously, the Index stood at 43, with a small uptick to 44 expected.
- Equity markets are very mixed with no clear pattern, besides that, European equities are on the back foot. US futures are marginally in the green.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool shows an 89.4% chance of a 25 basic points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed in September and 10.4% for a 50 bps cut. An unchanged scenario with no rate change is off the table.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.20%, flirting with the yearly lows.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Running mate priced in
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is recovering, with traders pricing in some severe trade wars coming up should former President Trump win the elections in November. By picking J.D. Vance as his running mate, Trump has chosen a US Senator who outspokenly disfavors China and wants to limit foreign countries’ influences and imports on the US economy. Trade wars and tariffs are often seen as supportive of the US Dollar, which was the case at the start of 2018 when Trump started by slapping tariffs on Chinese imports and made the DXY rally 16% over two years with the tariffs in place.
On Tuesday, the DXY is still below all three major Simple Moving Averages (SMA) after its meltdown last week. The first barrier to recovery is the 200-day SMA at 104.37. Next, the 100-day SMA resides near 104.81, while the declining 55-day SMA is trading at 105.03.
On the downside, the weak spot has been identified now at 103.99/104.00. Expect to see pressure mounting on that level with each test. Certainly, when the DXY bounces off that level each time, the bounces' highs would become smaller until the support gives way. A technical element to look out for could be that the 55-day SMA starts to break below the 100-day SMA and/or the 200-day SMA, risking a ‘death cross’ in technical terms, which is a catalyst for a substantially longer-term sell-off.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 after ZEW sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. The data published by ZEW showed that the Economic Sentiment Index for Germany and the Eurozone declined sharply in July, making it hard for the Euro to find demand.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.2950 ahead of US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 barrier in European trading on Tuesday, reverting toward the 2024 high of 1.2995. The pair shrugs off a cautious market mood, as the US Dollar stalls its rebound ahead of the US Retail Sales data and Fedspeak.
Gold rallies after the Fed Chairman has spoken
Gold is rallying after the Chairman of the Fed Jerome Powell said good progress was being made on inflation. His statements suggest a good chance the Fed will cut interest rates in the short term.
Litecoin price sets for a rally following the breakout of a falling wedge
Litecoin price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday, trading 1.36% higher on Tuesday. On-chain data highlights a capitulation event for LTC on July 15, potentially signaling forthcoming bullish momentum.
Canada CPI Preview: Inflation expected to ease in June as BoC ponders additional rate cuts
Canada is set to reveal the latest inflation data on Tuesday, with Statistics Canada publishing the CPI for June. Forecasts predict disinflationary pressures to resume in both the headline CPI and the Core CPI following May’s hiccup.