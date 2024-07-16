The US Dollar jumps higher ahead of US Retail Sales data.

Traders are pricing in a Trump victory with the Fed keeping a lit on projections.

The US Dollar index moves higher and trades near a pivotal level for more upside.

The US Dollar (USD) edges higher on Tuesday due to several events that took place overnight. First and foremost for financial markets was the interview with US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, which disappointed traders hoping to hear anything on guidance, but his lips remained sealed. In Milwaukee, former US President Donald Trump took the stage after his shooting over the weekend, announcing that Ohio senator J.D. Vance will be his running mate.

On the economic front, it will all revolve around the consumer, with US Retail Sales and Import/Export Prices for June being published later in the day. A rewind to the previous Retail Sales number revealed that consumers had had enough of the current elevated price levels and were willing to wait for their next purchase until prices would come down. If that is the case again for June numbers, that would mean a substantial decline in Retail Sales, resulting in a weaker US Dollar.

Daily digest market movers: Data to the forefront

With former US President Trump picking J.D. Vance as running mate, the main theme for Trump’s campaign becomes very clear, as Senator Vance is known for his call for more harsh and severe measures against China. This means a bigger and broader tariff package against China and other countries that import goods to the US.

At 12:30 GMT, the monthly Retail Sales data for June will be released, together with the Import-Export Price Index: Retail Sales are expected to remain unchanged at 0% in the month after growing by 0.1% in May. Retail Sales ex Autos are seen growing 0.1% after the -0.1% in May. As usual, revisions of the previous numbers will be more important and market-moving than the actual data. The monthly Import Price Index is expected to increase by 0.2% in June from -0.4% the previous month. The monthly Export Price Index was at -0.6% in May, with no projection forecasted.

At 14:00 GMT, the Business Inventories data for May will be released, and they are expected to remain stable at 0.3%.

At the same time, the NAHB Housing Market Index for July will be released by the National Association of Home Builders. Previously, the Index stood at 43, with a small uptick to 44 expected.

Equity markets are very mixed with no clear pattern, besides that, European equities are on the back foot. US futures are marginally in the green.

The CME Fedwatch Tool shows an 89.4% chance of a 25 basic points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed in September and 10.4% for a 50 bps cut. An unchanged scenario with no rate change is off the table.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.20%, flirting with the yearly lows.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Running mate priced in

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is recovering, with traders pricing in some severe trade wars coming up should former President Trump win the elections in November. By picking J.D. Vance as his running mate, Trump has chosen a US Senator who outspokenly disfavors China and wants to limit foreign countries’ influences and imports on the US economy. Trade wars and tariffs are often seen as supportive of the US Dollar, which was the case at the start of 2018 when Trump started by slapping tariffs on Chinese imports and made the DXY rally 16% over two years with the tariffs in place.

On Tuesday, the DXY is still below all three major Simple Moving Averages (SMA) after its meltdown last week. The first barrier to recovery is the 200-day SMA at 104.37. Next, the 100-day SMA resides near 104.81, while the declining 55-day SMA is trading at 105.03.

On the downside, the weak spot has been identified now at 103.99/104.00. Expect to see pressure mounting on that level with each test. Certainly, when the DXY bounces off that level each time, the bounces' highs would become smaller until the support gives way. A technical element to look out for could be that the 55-day SMA starts to break below the 100-day SMA and/or the 200-day SMA, risking a ‘death cross’ in technical terms, which is a catalyst for a substantially longer-term sell-off.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart