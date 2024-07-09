- The US Dollar trades flat on Tuesday after a choppy Monday session.
- Focus shifts to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as French political headlines fade.
- The US Dollar index hovers around 105.00 with a small bounce-off support.
The US Dollar (USD) trades roughly flat in the European session on Tuesday, with the dust settling over the French election outcome. Headlines are fading fast, and markets are digesting the results quite quickly. The main takeaway is that not much will change for France, seeing the near-impossible coalition formation. Traders do not bother any further on Tuesday and instead focus on US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, who will deliver a testimony at the Congressional Financial Committee on monetary policy and the US economy.
On the economic front, some relatively soft and third-party data come out from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP). On the central banking front, as already mentioned, all eyes will be on Fed Chairman Powell. Though Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman should not be disregarded for possibly delivering some good remarks during the day.
Daily digest market movers: French optimism fading quick
- The dust is settling quickly over the French election news. Expect this topic to fade into the background completely, as it will take a long time before any coalition will get formed in France.
- The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) already has released its numbers: the monthly Business Optimism Index for June jumped from 90.5 to 91.5, beating the 89.5 estimate.
- At 12:55 GMT, the weekly Redbook Index for the week ending July 5 is expected. The previous week, the number came in at 5.8%.
- At 14:00 GMT, the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) will release the Economic Optimism Index for July. The previous reading was at 40.5, with no forecast available.
- The US Treasury will allocate a 52-week bill at 15:30 GMT and a 3-year note at 17:00 GMT.
- Three US Federal Reserve speakers are making their way to the stage on Tuesday:
- At 13:15 GMT, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr gives a speech titled "Financial Inclusion: Past, Present, and Hopes for the Future" at the Financial Inclusion Practices and Innovation Conference, in Washington, United States.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report" to the US Congress in Washington. His speech will be published in full just minutes before his verbal delivery at Congress begins near 14:00 GMT.
- At 17:30 GMT, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivers a speech titled "Promoting an Inclusive Financial System" at the Financial Inclusion Practices and Innovation Conference, in Washington.
- This morning, equity markets painted a remarkable picture: both Asian and US indices are up, while Europe is lagging, with all major European indices down.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool is broadly backing a rate cut in September despite recent comments from Fed officials. The odds now stand at 73.6% for a 25-basis-point cut. A rate pause stands at a 22.9% chance, while a 50-basis-point rate cut has a slim 3.5% possibility.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.29%, near its weekly low.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Powell to stick to the plan
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is back to square one this week after the small losses registered on Monday that occurred on the back of the French election outcome in Europe. With a government formation now in total gridlock, markets can write off France for the coming months as no risk anymore and quickly dial in on the speech from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Expectations are that Powell will repeat that the Fed remains data-dependent, more needs to be done, though that disinflation is on the right trajectory with rates remaining stable, pushing forward any change in monetary stance to the Jackson Hole Symposium by late August.
On the upside, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 105.16 remains the first resistance. Should that level be reclaimed again, 105.53 and 105.89 are the next nearby pivotal levels. In case Fed Chairman Powell delivers some hawkish comments before Congress, the red descending trend line in the chart around 106.23 and April’s peak at 106.52 could come into play.
On the downside, the risk of a nosedive move is increasing, with only the double support at 104.78, which is the confluence of the 100-day SMA and the green ascending trend line from December 2023, still in place. Should that double layer give way, the 200-day SMA at 104.43 is the gatekeeper that should catch the DXY and avoid further declines. Further down, the correction could head to 104.00 as an initial stage.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0800 ahead of Powell's testimony
EUR/USD continues to move sideways above 1.0800 on Tuesday. The Euro draws support from easing fiscal concerns after the unexpected French election outcome, while the US Dollar awaits Fed Chair Powell's testimony for fresh cues on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.2800 as Fed Powell's appearance looms
GBP/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.2800 after having briefly tested multi-week highs on Monday. UK data remains thin this week, leaving traders focused on Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony later on Tuesday and US inflation data on Thursday.
Gold trades flat near $2,360 after pulling back on PBoC news
Gold enters a consolidation phase near $2,360 after losing more than 1% on Monday on news of the PBoC stopping purchasing Gold for the second month in a row. The PBoC is one of the largest consumers of the precious metal and for 18 consecutive months until May accumulated Gold.
Bitcoin price finds hurdle around the $58,500 level
Bitcoin (BTC) price has encountered resistance near the weekly level of $58,375 over the past three days, currently trading just below at around $57,339, marking a 1.12% increase on Tuesday.
Jerome Powell Speech Preview: Fed Chair testifies in US Congress as markets look for clues over rate cuts
Jerome Powell’s testimony in the US Congress will be a top-tier market-moving event this week. New clues on the Federal Reserve interest rate path are awaited.