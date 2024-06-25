The US Dollar trades slightly higher against major peers ahead of the US session.

Fed's Bowman delivers ultra hakwish comments.

The US Dollar index trades in the green and pops back above 105.50.

The US Dollar (USD) resurfaces again and heads higher ahead of the US trading session with a risk-off mood, where Nvidia becoming the biggest worry for markets after being the golden boy for many weeks in a row. Meanwhile, in Europe, headaches emerge as well ahead of the French snap election’s first round on Sunday.

On the economic front, Tuesday’s calendar includes some housing numbers, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, and the US Conference Board Consumer Confidence as main elements. Additionally, two US Federal Reserve (Fed) members will take the stage and might comment on the current monetary policy stance. One element to highlight as well on the agenda is the first presidential debate on Thursday between current US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump.

Daily digest market movers: US equities outperform against Europe

At 12:30 GMT, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May will be released. The previous number was at -0.23, with no forecast available.

At 13:00 GMT, the Housing Price Index for April will be released. An uptick of 0.3% is expected after rising by 0.1% in March.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for June will both be released at 14:00 GMT. Consumer Confidence is expected to ease to 100.00 after reaching 102.00 in May. The Richmond Manufacturing Index is expected to rise to 2 in June after the previous reading of 0.

Two US Federal Reserve officials will make their way to the stage: At 11:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivered a speech about the US monetary policy and bank capital reform at the Policy Exchange UK event in London, United Kingdom. She remained very hawkish by saying hikes are still on the table if needed, and there are still too many risks for upside surprises in inflation. At 16:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook delivers a speech about the US economic outlook in a luncheon at the Economic Club of New York. To round up the day, at 18:10 GMT, Bowman delivers pre-recorded opening remarks at the Midwest Cyber Workshop hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Chicago, and Kansas City.

European equities are diving lower, with the major German Dax sinking over 1%. US futures are mildly in the green.

The CME Fedwatch Tool is backing a rate cut in September, with odds now standing at 61.1% for a 25 basis point cut. A rate pause stands at a 32.3% chance, while a 50-basis-point rate cut has a slim 6.6% possibility.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.24%, rather steady since the end of last week. The spread between the French and German 10-years benchmark has fallen from 0.79% to 0.74% and is easing a touch, though still the highest level in over six years.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Risk-off supports DXY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading float on Tuesday, with some risk-off out of Europe supporting the Greenback. Expect not to see any big waves ahead of the US Opening Bell as markets are starting to struggle with how to price the possible outcome from the French snap elections on Sunday. Traders will also be looking for NVidia to see how it behaves and if it can end its recent correction.

On the upside, the first level to watch is 105.88, which triggered a rejection at the start of May and on Friday last week. Further up, the biggest challenge remains at 106.52, the year-to-date high from April 16. A rally to 107.20, a level not seen since 2023, would need to be driven by a surprise uptick in the US inflation or a sudden hawkish shift from the Fed.

On the downside, 105.52 is the first support ahead of a trifecta of Simple Moving Averages (SMA). First is the 55-day SMA at 105.23, safeguarding the 105.00 round figure. A touch lower, near 104.66 and 104.48, both the 100-day and the 200-day SMA form a double layer of protection to support any declines. Should this area be broken, look for 104.00 to salvage the situation.