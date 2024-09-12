- UNH stock fell on Wednesday, Thursday falling reduced odds of Trump victory.
- UBS says UnitedHealth stands to benefit from Trump presidency.
- Oppenheimer still has a $650 price tag on UNH stock.
- August core CPI appears to be a drag on UNH share price.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) traded about 0.7% lower to $587 on Thursday, continuing on from Wednesday’s 1.6% decline. The leading US health insurer has been hurt by the week’s higher core inflation reading, as well as a perceived win by Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential debate.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which allots UNH its largest position, is down slightly on Thursday despite gains from the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ.
UnitedHealth stock news
UnitedHealth stock is pulling back from recent highs achieved last week and following consolidation at the start of the week. The first culprit was Vice President Harris seeming to win her first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
There was plenty of back-and-forth sniping between the two candidates vying for the US presidency ahead of the November 5 election, but most pundits appeared to think Harris won the ABC debate by baiting Trump into angry tirades. Republican-leaning Fox News ran a focus group that came to the same conclusion.
Some Wall Street analysts think that a Trump presidency would be better for UnitedHealth. UBS affixed UNH stock to its list of top stocks that would benefit from a “red sweep”, meaning Trump’s Republican Party would win the House and Senate, as well as the presidency. However, prior to the debate UBS gave 35% odds of a red sweep occurring, and those odds may be lower following Trump’s unimpressive debate performance.
Oppenheimer posted a similar ranking of stocks by whether they would benefit from Republican or Democratic administrations but chose competitor Humana (HUM) as its top health insurer for a Trump presidency. However, Oppenheimer is most bullish on UnitedHealth overall, writing in late August that it “exhibits the strongest trend in the managed care sub-industry” and handing it a $650 price target.
Wednesday’s August Consumer Price Index (CPI) just added to the headwinds for UnitedHealth. The CPI report showed that core inflation was still slightly stubborn, rising 0.3% MoM rather than the 0.2% consensus.
Nearly 90% of the uptick in core inflation was caused by rising housing costs, but the CPI miss caused the market to give less credence to possibilities of a 50 bps interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting scheduled for September 18. The market is now firmly on the side of 25 basis points, which is less beneficial to large corporations like UnitedHealth.
On Monday, the Biden administration formulated new rules for private health care plans to improve access to mental health services, which may increase insurer costs.
UnitedHealth stock forecast
UnitedHealth remains in a healthy uptrend that began in early July. For now, UNH stock is well above it's 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which trends near $565.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is bearish, but there won't be any true bearish sign unless shares descend below recent support at $557. Until then, expect UNH stock to regain its composure.
UNH daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 following ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.1000 on Thursday as the US Dollar struggles to find demand after August producer inflation data. Meanwhile, the ECB lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps as expected.
GBP/USD trades above 1.3050 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD stays in positive territory above 1.3050 in the American session on Thursday. The improving risk mood and the lower-than-forecast annual PPI reading for August from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold retains gains near fresh record highs
Gold maintains its bullish bias amidst the mild pullback in the Greenback and trades at a new record high at around $2,550. The data from the US showed that the annual producer inflation declined to 1.7% in August from 2.1% in July.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain between 1% and 2% on Thursday, XRP back above $0.53
BTC is back above $58,000 and ETH hovers around $2,363 at the time of writing. XRP is back above $0.5369 on September 12, gains slightly on the day.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.