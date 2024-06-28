Trump Media & Technology Group Stock News: DJT sinks despite perceived win in Biden debate

- Trump Media stock sinks 2% late Friday morning.
- Donald Trump appears to have won the debate with President Biden on Thursday.
- Trump carries a slight lead in the polls but DJT sank regardless.
- Biden had several verbal stumbles during the debate.
After opening nearly 9% higher just under $40, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) stock is sinking some 2% in the late morning session. The meme stock that represents former President Donald Trump’s social media company TRUTH Social is always volatile, but many traders thought Trump’s perceived win in the debate would help the share price hold onto gains.
The broad market is optimistic after the US released Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Friday showing that inflation continues to trickle lower, in line with consensus. This has caused the market to expect trimmed interest rates before the year is out from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The NASDAQ Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones have all gained between 0.2% and 0.6% in Friday’s morning session.
Trump Media stock news
The general opinion following Donald Trump and President Joe Biden’s debate on CNN late Thursday was that Trump won the debate due to Biden’s verbal fumbles.
NBC writes “Biden stumbled repeatedly, sounding hoarse, leaving many of his allies panicked about his odds in November.” NBC showed that foreign policy was the primary topic of the debate, and Trump spoke longer on the subject than Biden. Both candidates spoke for an equal amount of time on the topic of democracy, the second major focus, while Biden dominated the third biggest topic of the economy.
Slate.com, a platform that usually sympathizes with Democrats, even led with a piece on how the Democrats could replace Biden on the ticket before the November 5 election. Most pundits, however, think that option is unlikely, and Trump said to expect Biden to remain the candidate in November.
However, most of the media said Trump showed himself to be misinformed and lied on a number of issues. Polls have been neck and neck in June, so the candidates could use any advantage at this point. The FiveThirtyEight poll of polls has Trump leading on June 28 at 41.1%, Biden close at 40.9%, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at 9%.
Meme stocks FAQs
Meme stocks are stocks favored by retail traders – but not by professional or institutional traders – that grow popular through its backers publishing memes on social media websites to win converts. Images or GIFs are typically used to transmit some type of excitement, committment or comedy regarding investment in the stock. These stocks normally are beaten down names that appear to have an uncertain or dour future based on falling sales figures or rising losses. Interest in these names normally comes from either belief in a turnaround story or its heavy short ratio.
Online investing forums like Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets are known to be breeding grounds for meme stocks. Normally, some small group of posters begin making memes of a stock they are buying. If the argument behind it is cogent or even just funny, the memes may provoke other retail investors to jump aboard. Interestingly, the merits of a stock are normally immaterial to it becoming a popular meme stock other than it being abandoned by the wider market and thus cheap. Stocks with high short ratios are usually likely to become meme stocks, because the nature of the argument for investing in the stock is that it can be the subject of a short squeeze.
A short squeeze is when investors swiftly buy up the shares of a heavily-shorted stock. Because the stock is heavily shorted, there is a dearth of available shares to purchase. This allows smaller volumes of buying to push the stock’s price up more easily. Since the share price suddenly rises, short-sellers need to purchase the stock to close out their short positions. This rapid buying and closing of short positions produces an unusually low level of supply that causes the price of the stock to rise rapidly. This type of short squeeze was the result of the first meme stock craze regarding GameStop.
Besides GameStop – the ur-meme stock – there have been a number of other meme stocks. Two of the most popular are AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond. AMC CEO Adam Aron used the popularity of AMC shares among the retail class to effect a secondary offering that raised enough money to stave off bankruptcy during the 2020-2021 pandemic. Bed Bath & Beyond saw a flurry of volatile trading but eventually went bankrupt in April 2023.
