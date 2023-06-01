S&P500 Futures grind higher, yields stabilize as US House of Representatives pass debt ceiling deal

- Market sentiment improves as US Republican-controlled House of Representatives support the measures to avoid government default.
- Easing fears of hawkish Fed actions, mixed US data also allow optimists to return to the table.
- S&P500 Futures snap three-day downtrend, yields seesaw at weekly low.
- US ADP Employment Change, PMI data in focus ahead of Senate voting on debt-ceiling deal, Friday’s NFP.
Risk appetite solidifies on early Thursday as the US policymakers manage to inch closer to avoiding the ‘catastrophic’ default. Adding strength to the cautious optimism are the recently mixed US data and receding hawkish hopes from the Federal Reserve (Fed). It’s worth noting, however, that the anxiety ahead of the top-tier US employment and activity data, as well as before the Senate voting on the bill to extend the US debt-ceiling, seem to prod the optimists of late.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures print the first daily gains in four while approaching the 4,200 round figure, up 0.05% intraday near 4,194 at the latest. On the same line, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields also stabilize around 3.65% and 4.42% after refreshing the weekly low during the previous fall.
“The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk before a Monday deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Nick Timiraos cites multiple Fed speakers and recently mixed US data to suggest that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to hold interest rates steady in June.
That said, US JOLTS Job Openings rose to 10.103M in April versus 9.375M expected and 9.745M prior whereas Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 40.4 for May from 48.6 prior and 47.0 market forecasts. Earlier in the week, the US consumer sentiment gauge improved but the details were unimpressive.
Among the key Fed speakers was Governor Michelle Bowman who cited recovery in the residential real estate market while also adding, “The leveling out of home prices will have implications for the Fed's fight to lower inflation,” per Reuters. Before him, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester suggested that the Fed must go for a rate hike in June. Additionally, Fed Governor and vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson said that skipping a rate hike would allow the Fed "to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming,” per Reuters. On the same line was Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker who also said on Wednesday that he is inclined to support a "skip" in interest rate hikes at the central bank's next meeting in June.
Looking forward, the market players will keep their eyes on the Senate’s voting on the debt ceiling bills and the US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global PMIs for May for clear directions.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar loses momentum, markets remain cautious
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0700 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat just below 1.0700, extending its sideways movement in Asia this Thursday. The US debt deal wins the House passage. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the EU inflation data and the US jobs data.
GPB/USD bulls run out of steam as 50-DMA prods upside near 1.2450
GBP/USD grinds near weekly high as bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Thursday. The Cable pair makes rounds to 1.2450 during early Thursday morning in Europe amid the latest retreat in the US Dollar, mainly due to the cautious optimism and receding hawkish Fed bias.
Gold plays in a $5 range as investors await US NFP for Fed’s interest rate guidance
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves in a $1,962-1,967 range in the Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Employment data to gain serious guidance about June’s interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar? Premium
With or without the debt-ceiling crisis, the US Dollar is on the rise – but every trend has a countertrend, and a double-feature release creates opportunities. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Thursday's release of two critical leading indicators is set to rock markets.