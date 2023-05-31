Forex Today: Dollar loses momentum, markets remain cautious

The final PMIs from Australia and Japan, Q1 Australian Capital Expenditure, and the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI are the highlights of the Asian session. Markets remain cautious, awaiting a positive resolution to the US debt-ceiling drama. Later on Thursday, US employment data will be watched closely ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 1:
Wall Street indexes lost ground again on Wednesday as markets remain cautious. Equity prices finished off their lows. The rebound in stocks weighed on the US Dollar, which was also affected by comments from Federal Reserve officials that signaled a preference for a pause at the next FOMC meeting. A positive outcome of the debt-limit drama is expected from the ongoing debate in the US Congress.
Analysts at Brown Brother Harriman wrote:
We believe passage of the deal leaves the door wide open for a 25 bp hike at the June 13-14 FOMC meeting. With banking sector stresses fading, a potential default was really the only thing that could have prevented a hike next month. That said, the decision will ultimately depend on the data between now and that meeting, starting with the jobs report this Friday.
US employment data (JOLTS report) kept the door open to another rate hike. On Thursday, the ADP employment report and the weekly Jobless Claims will be watched closely. The key report will be on Friday with Nonfarm Payrolls. The Beige Book indicated that "economic activity was little changed overall in April and early May".
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose 0.15% on Wednesday, ending far from its peak. The DXY hit a two-month high at 104.70 and then pulled back to 104.20.
Inflation data from Germany and France showed a decline in annual rates. On Thursday, the same is expected from the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Euro weakened following inflation figures. Market participants and European Central Bank (ECB) officials still expect rate hikes, but tightened expectations eased. The EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0630 and then rebounded, driven by a broad-based correction of the US Dollar. The pair rebounded towards 1.0700. The trend is down, but the bearish momentum has abated.
The Pound continues to perform well as more rate hikes are expected from the Bank of England to curb inflation. GBP/USD finished at a daily high after erasing losses, climbing toward 1.2450. EUR/GBP accelerated to the downside, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The cross closed below 0.8600, the weakest since December.
USD/JPY dropped for the third consecutive day, falling below 139.50. Lower government bond yields in Europe and the US continue to support the Japanese Yen. Additionally, comments from Japanese officials regarding Yen strength are helping the currency.
The Australian Dollar did not benefit from higher-than-expected inflation in Australia, nor from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's comments suggesting that rates could rise further. AUD/USD finished practically flat, hovering around 0.6500, after reaching fresh six-month lows at 0.6456.
NZD/USD trimmed losses during the American session and rose back above 0.6000, after trading under that area for the first time since mid-November.
During the American session, the Canadian Dollar outperformed, supported by better-than-expected Canadian data. Real Gross Domestic Product grew at an annual rate of 3.1% in Q1, surpassing the expected 2.5% and recovering from a 0.1% contraction in Q4. April advance GDP rose 0.2%. Those numbers increased the odds of a rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week. USD/CAD posted the lowest close in a week around 1.3570. Again, the pair ran into resistance at the 1.3650 area. The short-term outlook is starting to favor the downside.
The Turkish Lira was again the worst performer as it continued to depreciate after Erdogan's victory at the presidential elections. USD/TRY reached new record highs above 20.70. A week ago, it was trading at 19.70.
Gold rose moderately on the back of lower yields but pulled back to $1,960 after reaching $1,974. Silver rose to its highest in a week above $23.50. Cryptocurrencies lost ground, with BTC/USD falling 2.35% to $27,120. Crude oil prices continued to trend lower, affected by the gloomy economic outlook, losing more than 2%.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades bounce off yearly low near 0.6500 as US ADP Employment Change, House voting looms
AUD/USD grinds near intraday high of 0.6510 amid Thursday’s mid-Asian session, after bouncing off the lowest levels in nearly seven months the previous day. The quote justifies its risk-barometer status as the US House of Representatives debate the much-awaited debt-ceiling deal.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0700 as USD Index sees more downside ahead of US Employment
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0690, after bouncing off a 2.5-month low, as Euro traders await the key political and economic developments surrounding Eurozone and the US early Thursday. The oversold RSI (14) seems to have triggered the EUR/USD pair’s corrective bounce off the lowest levels since mid-March.
Gold rebound eyes $1,990 and United States Employment clues
Gold price picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,967 amid early hours of Thursday’s Asian session as the US Dollar’s retreat joins hopes of the United States debt-ceiling bill’s passage through the House of Representatives.
Ethereum vs. SEC: Implications of Wahis’ insider trading settlement on ETH
Ethereum (ETH) is the subject of a new controversy, with the second-largest crypto finding itself in the rut after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled its insider trading case against the Wahi brothers.
Nothing say's summer like a rollercoaster ride
US stocks traded lower Wednesday, the final trading day of May, a month in which the S&P500 is almost flat, as markets digest signs of a tighter labour market, worsening business sentiment, and position ahead of a House and Senate vote on the debt ceiling agreement.