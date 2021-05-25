Silver is on track for a daily upside extension

- Silver is at a critical juncture and could be on the verge of a significant bullish impulse.
- XAG/USD bulls looking for a sign on the lower time frames.
The price of silver is lower in Asia by 0.33% at the time of writing with the price dropping to a low of $27.63 from a high of $27.79.
The move, however, could be offering the bulls a discount with prospects of a daily continuation to the upside unfolding from a technical perspective, (more on that below).
Meanwhile, investors shrugged off concerns about higher inflation, with a weaker greenback boosting appetite in risky asset classes.
Overnight, XAG/USD was up some 0.8% by the close of play on Wall Street having travelled from a low of $27.46 to a high of $27.90 as per XAG/USD.
The bulls took advantage of a soft greenback that was bobbing along the bottom of the daily bearish trend on Monday.
Weakness in cryptocurrencies has also seen investor switch back into both silver and gold.
The gold to silver ratio was also down favouring the white metal, falling from a high of 68.3910 to a low of 67.5970, lower by 0.76%.
As a whole, the commodity complex is in better stead.
The CRB index was higher by just over 1% in the wake of renewed dollar weakness and stronger equities despite the holidays.
Silver technical analysis
As per prior analysis, ''...there is a compelling argument from a daily perspective as follows:
Should the price hold the current daily support, then an upwards continuation will be on the cards in line with the broader trend.''
Additional prior analysis
''... On the upside, bulls will seek to replenish the weekly $28.75 highs in what will be a fresh daily impulse to the upside from a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior daily bullish impulse.''
Live market analysis
The price action in this current area can be monitored from a vantage point on the lower time frames for bullish structure and bullish technical conditions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range
EUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line. EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The currency major keeps Friday’s recovery moves inside a one-week-long rectangle.
GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.
XAU/USD keeps chipping away at critical resistance
The price of gold is rising 0.11% at the time of writing, riding the 10 and 20 EMAs on the 4-hour chart while the greenback languishes near four-month lows. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,883.47 and has travelled from a low of $1,875.20 to a high of $1,887.07.
Bitcoin price looks primed to rebound after a 50% sell-off
Bitcoin price appears to be developing a head-and-shoulders pattern on its daily chart. To form the pattern's right shoulder, BTC needs to rebound to $42,000. A spike in selling pressure around this price point could lead to a sell-off that sends Bitcoin to $14,000.
Tech stocks lead the way higher for equities
It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street.