Silver bulls seeking a break from daily support

- Silver is holding firm in Asia and is a compelling technical setup on the daily chart also.
- Bulls will seek an upside extension from a solid daily support structure.
XAG/USD was ending on the bid on Thursday but was unable to break above the R1 pivot and 4-hour resistance in reaching a high of $28.00.
With that being said, there are bullish prospects, as illustrated below, should the price hold at currently support.
Meanwhile, the white metal had travelled from a low of $27.39 and ended the day 0.13% higher but the gold to silver ratio was a touch higher by 0.27% as gold was favoured.
The greenback was on the backfoot again, giving back its gains made the prior day following a surprise that came in several Federal Open Market Committee policymaker's discussions in the minutes on tapering of government bond purchases.
The members had discussed that it would be appropriate "at some point" should economic recovery continue to gather steam. Nonetheless, the greenback and US yields both melted on Thursday which helped support the commodity sectors in an improved risk environment.
Silver, technical analysis
Technically, the price of the white metal is up against a wall of 4-hour resistance and has so far been able to penetrate higher grounds in what is a daily correction of the prior daily bullish impulse.
This is further illustrated on a 1-hour time frame basis here:
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains inside a choppy range below $28.00
Failures to move higher at this juncture put the bears back in charge with sights of the breaking below the support structure made up of the mid-May highs near 27.60.
This guards the early May highs as the next support block just below 27 the figure.
However, there is a compelling argument from a daily perspective as follows:
Should the price hold the current daily support, then an upwards continuation will be on the cards in line with the broader trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Bitcoin price has rallied over 40% from yesterday’s intra-day low to the price at time of writing ($41,728) but remains almost 35% below the all-time high of $64,899 printed on April 14.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.