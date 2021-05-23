Silver sitting at critical support and below critical resistance

- Silver prices have started out flat and pressured below the 4-hour resistance.
- Bears are looking for a downside continuation below the 10-EMA support.
- Bulls will be keener on a break of 27.76.
The price of silver is under pressure and denying the bulls of a free lunch given the recent close below prior resistance
Meanwhile, the US dollar’s rise is capping the precious metals and XAG/USD lost 0.70% from a high of $28.07 to a low of $27.20 on Friday.
The dollar index, DXY, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.222% higher at 89.993 and was supported by solid US manufacturing data.
However, the index, which hit a four-month low earlier in the session, was on pace for a loss of 0.4% for the week as investors continued to speculate that the greenback would suffer from a lower for longer regime and while Europe’s recovery kicks in sooner than first anticipated.
Silver technical analysis
Technically, the price corrected a portion of Friday’s decline but has so far kept below the 4-hour resistance marked by the series of 4-hour lows from earlier in the week.
Bearish pressures could result in a downside continuation for the sessions ahead and see silver back below 27.00.
In doing so, the dynamic trend line support will be broken and the focus will be on $26.60 as the prior resistance structure.
On the upside, bulls will seek to replenish the weekly $28.75 highs in what will be a fresh daily impulse to the upside from a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior daily bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
