- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak before the Economic Club of New York.
- Powell’s comments on monetary policy and interest rate path will be scrutinized by markets.
- The US Dollar could show significant reaction to Powell’s speech before the Fed’s blackout period begins on Saturday.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), will deliver prepared remarks before the Economic Club of New York and respond to questions. Powell’s speech is expected to offer important clues on the Fed’s next policy step and ramp up market volatility before the Fed’s blackout period, during which policymakers are barred from speaking on the economy or policy, starts on Saturday.
The Fed decided to leave the policy rate unchanged at the range of 5.25%-5.5% after the September policy meeting, as expected. The revised Summary of Economic Projections offered a hawkish surprise by showing that the majority of policymakers saw it appropriate to raise the interest rate one more time before the end of the year. Changes in market dynamics and macroeconomic data releases since the Fed’s September policy announcements, however, made it difficult for investors to make up their minds about the Fed’s next policy step.
Growing concerns over a US debt rating downgrade amid a lack of progress in budget negotiations triggered a bond sell-off in late September and early October. In a two-week period, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield surged from 4.5% to nearly 4.9% to touch its highest level since 2007. Several Fed policymakers saw the increase in yields as a development that could allow the US central bank to keep the policy rate steady for the remainder of the year.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that tighter market conditions were “akin to rate hikes in impact,” while San Francisco Fed President May Daly argued that tight bond yields could be “the equivalent of another rate hike.” On the same note, "financial markets are tightening and that will do some of the work for us,” noted Fed Governor Christopher Waller. These comments attracted dovish Fed bets and the CME Group FedWatch Tool’s probability of a no change in the policy rate this year rose above 70%.
On the other hand, recent macroeconomic data releases from the US highlighted the resilience of the economy and the stubbornness of inflation, causing investors to second guess themselves about the rate outlook.
Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 3.7% on a yearly basis in September, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. However, the so-called “super core inflation,” which measures the change in the prices of core services excluding the home rent component, rose 0.6% on a monthly basis. Other data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls soared by an impressive 336,000 in September, reaffirming tight labor market conditions. Finally, consumer activity remained strong, with Retail Sales and Personal Spending growing at a healthy pace in September.
When is Powell speech and how could it affect the USD?
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver prepared remarks before the Economic Club of New York at 16:00 GMT.
In case Powell notes that rising bond yields could allow the Fed to refrain from raising the policy rate again this year, the US Dollar (USD) could come under heavy selling pressure, with bond yields making a sharp downward correction. Such a dovish tone is likely to boost risk-sensitive equity markets.
On the other hand, Powell could deliver a hawkish message by reiterating the need to raise the interest rate one more time, citing the lack of progress in inflation and the strength of the US economy. In this scenario, the USD could continue to outperform its major rivals.
The Fed’s chairman could also adopt a neutral tone by saying that they will have more data before the end of the year to decide whether further policy tightening will be necessary. Although the initial reaction in this case could ramp up the USD’s volatility, a decisive move in either direction could be hard to come by with investors opting to wait at least until the October jobs report data to take position.
Economists at Société Générale share a brief preview of Powell’s speech:
“The debate whether higher rates are required appears to have been settled at least for the November meeting (pause) because of the bear steepening of the Treasury curve. Unless Fed chair Powell springs a surprise tomorrow and calls the meeting ‘live’. This may explain why the dollar is struggling to pursue its advance. Whether the greenback will hold its ground may depend on whether pricing for December FOMC surpasses 50%.”
Economic Indicator
United States Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: 10/19/2023 16:00:00 GMT
Frequency: Irregular
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0550 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.0550 in the European session on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as markets await US data releases and Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2100, awaits Powell
GBP/USD is trading on a slippery slope near 1.2100 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven demand amid simmering Middle East tension, weighing negatively on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold price lacks bullish conviction amid a further rise in US bond yields, ahead of Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August above $1,960 in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Early Thursday, XAU/USD consolidates its gains near $1,950.
SEC Chief Gensler acknowledges consideration of Bitcoin ETF proposals
SEC Chairman Gensler acknowledged that the SEC is evaluating multiple exchange product filings related to BTC, the first time since the false spot Bitcoin approval reports shook the market.
Risk sentiment remains sour
Fed Powell will discuss economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York today. With the FOMC's blackout period starting on Saturday, this will be a key opportunity to guide the market ahead of the November meeting.