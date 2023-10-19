Share:

The Euro trades around 1.0540, without a clear direction against the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe open Thursday’s session on the defensive.

The USD Index (DXY) faces some range bound trade near 106.50.

Investors’ attention is expected to be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speech.

Fedspeak, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed index are due in the US economic calendar.

The Euro (EUR) is trading in a limited range against the US Dollar (USD), with EUR/USD hovering around 1.0540 following the opening bell in the old continent on Thursday.

The Greenback keeps the trade in the mid-106.00s when gauged by the USD Index (DXY) amidst the unabated march north in US yields across different maturities. Investors are cautious ahead of the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and the geopolitical effervescence.

Keeping the focus on monetary policy, investors presently expect the Fed to maintain its posture of not making any interest rate changes for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, financial market investors are considering the likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) also ending its rate-hiking cycle, despite inflation levels beyond the bank's objective and rising fears about the possibility of an economic slowdown or stagflation.

Back to the domestic calendar, Business Confidence among manufacturers in France fell to 98 in October.

In the US docket, Chair Powell will discuss the economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York, while FOMC Vice-Chair Philip Jefferson (permanent voter, centrist), Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee (voter, centrist), Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (2024 voter, centrist), FOMC Vice Chair Michael Barr (permanent voter, centrist), and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker (voter, hawk) are all due to speak later in the North American session.

Additionally, the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due, seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, and the Monthly Budget Statement.

Daily digest market movers: Euro alternates ups and downs around 1.0540

The EUR trades in an irresolute tone against the USD.

US and German yields extend their move higher.

Markets are focused on the Fed's tightening-for-a-longer-period approach.

Investors believe the ECB will hold off on tightening until Q3 2024.

Geopolitical concerns in Middle East remain on the rise.

Australian jobs report came in mixed in September.

All the attention will be on Powell’s speech later on Thursday.

Technical Analysis: Euro risks deeper pullback once 1.0500 is cleared

The EUR/USD is trading indecisively around 1.0540 against the backdrop of the Greenback's lack of direction.

If the upward trend continues, EUR/USD may test the October 12 high of 1.0639, prior to the September 20 top of 1.0736 and the important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.0819. A break above this level might indicate a push to break over the august 30 peak of 1.0945 and target the psychological threshold of 1.1000. Any more rises over the August 10 high of 1.1064 might push the pair towards the top of 1.1149 seen on July 27 and perhaps the 2023 peak of 1.1275 from July 18.

If selling pressure returns, the 2023 low of 1.0448 from October 3 and the key support of 1.0400 may be revisited. If this level is breached, the weekly lows of 1.0290 (November 30, 2022) and 1.0222 may be retested (November 21, 2022).

The risk of sustained negative pressure persists as long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA.