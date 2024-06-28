- The Pound Sterling exhibits a subdued performance against the US Dollar ahead of the US core PCE Inflation for May.
- Revised UK Q1 GDP estimates show that the economy grew at a higher pace of 0.7%.
- Fed policymakers expect rate cuts at this time are inappropriate.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades subdued against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair edges down this week as investors remain cautious ahead of the United States (US) core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for May, which will be published on Friday.
The core PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, is estimated to have decelerated to 2.6% year-over-year (YoY) from April’s reading of 2.8%. On a monthly basis, the underlying inflation is expected to have grown modestly by 0.1% against the prior increase of 0.2%.
Soft inflation figures would boost expectations of early rate cuts by the Fed, while hot numbers will diminish Fed rate-cut prospects and strengthen the US Dollar’s appeal. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to the crucial resistance of 106.00.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day fed funds futures pricing data suggest that traders have priced in two rate cuts this year, and the policy-easing cycle will begin at the September meeting. On the contrary, Fed officials advocate for keeping interest rates at their current levels until they are convinced that inflation will decline to the desired rate of 2%.
On Thursday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated that the central bank is not yet at a point where it is appropriate to reduce interest rates. She warned of more rate hikes if progress in disinflation appears to stall or reverse.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling outperforms its major peers
- The Pound Sterling strengthens against its entire peers after the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported in its revised Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that the economy expanded at a higher rate of 0.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) than estimates and the preliminary release of 0.6%. On an annualized basis, the economy grew by 0.3%, upwardly revised from 0.2%.
- Meanwhile, uncertainty ahead of UK elections and the timing of the Bank of England (BoE) rate cut will keep the Pound Sterling on its toes. According to the latest exit polls, the Opposition Labor Party is expected to win from the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party.
- For the BoE rate-cut timeframe, investors expect that the majority of officials will vote for reducing interest rates in the next monetary policy meeting, which will be held on August 1. Policymaker Swati Dhingra and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden have been supporting rate cuts, and it will be crucial to see which members join them.
- The reason for the high probability of the BoE lowering borrowing rates in August is the return of annual headline inflation to the bank’s target of 2%. However, price pressures in the service sector are still higher than what is required to make rate cuts appropriate.
Pound Sterling Price Today:
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.21%
|0.27%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.09%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|0.29%
|0.34%
|0.09%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|0.16%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|-0.21%
|-0.20%
|-0.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|-0.19%
|NZD
|-0.27%
|-0.26%
|-0.34%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|0.19%
|0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling holds crucial support of 1.2600
The Pound Sterling holds key support near 1.2600 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair trades inside Thursday’s trading range as investors prefer to remain sideways ahead of the release of the US inflation data. The Cable declines toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2590.
The pair has dropped below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support at 1.2667, plotted from the March 8 high of 1.2900 to the April 22 low at 1.2300.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a consolidation ahead.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
