- The Pound Sterling falls to nearly 1.2800 against the US Dollar ahead of the BoE policy meeting.
- Investors expect the BoE will cut interest rates by 25 bps to 5%.
- The US Dollar recovers despite the Fed’s dovish guidance on interest rates.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces a sharp selling pressure against its major peers in Thursday’s London session. The British currency weakens ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision, which will be announced at 11:00 GMT.
According to Reuters, traders see a 66% chance that the BoE will cut its key borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5%, with a 5-4 majority in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote. The BoE’s rate-cut decision would be the first since March 2020, as the central bank has been maintaining a restrictive monetary policy stance since December 2021 in an attempt to bring inflation down, driven by pandemic-led stimulus.
Market experts see the BoE rate-cut move as a tough call by policymakers as inflation in the service sector at 5.7% is significantly higher than the bank’s forecast of 5.1%. Though annual headline inflation has returned to the bank’s target of 2%, policymakers remain concerned over high service inflation and tightness in the United Kingdom (UK) labor market, which could lift price pressures again.
BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill raised concerns over high service inflation and strong wage growth momentum in his speech before the blackout period of the BoE policy meeting. Pill said service inflation and wage growth showed "uncomfortable strength" despite the return of the headline inflation to 2%, Reuters reported.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling falls sharply while US Dollar bounces back strongly
- The Pound Sterling declines to a three-week low near 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair breaks below the three-day consolidation range as the US Dollar (USD) rises even though the Federal Reserve (Fed) has delivered dovish guidance on interest rates in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar has bounced back after a Fed policy-inspired sell-off as a dovish guidance was already priced in by market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, moves higher to 104.20 from its intraday low of 103.86.
- The Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth consecutive meeting and acknowledged that moderation in inflationary pressures in the second quarter had increased their confidence that rate cuts could be on the table in the September meeting. The Fed admitted that risks are now widened to both aspects of dual mandate.
- Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell said, "If we were to see inflation moving down more or less in line with expectations, growth remains reasonably strong, and the labor market remains consistent with current conditions, then I think a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting”, Reuters reported.
- In Thursday’s session, the United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for July will be under the spotlight, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The PMI report is expected to show that activities in the manufacturing sector improved, rising to 48.8 from the former reading of 48.5, but remain contracted. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in factory activities.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling drops to near 1.2800
The Pound Sterling comes closer to the lower boundary of a Rising Channel chart pattern on a daily timeframe. The GBP/USD pair fell on the backfoot after breaking below the crucial support of 1.2900. The Cable is an inch away from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2790, suggesting uncertainty in the near-term trend.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) declines toward 40.00, which would a be cushion for the momentum oscillator.
On the downside, the round level of 1.2800 will be a crucial support zone for the Pound Sterling bulls. Meanwhile, a two-year high near 1.3140 will be a key resistance zone for the Cable.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
