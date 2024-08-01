US Dollar Index moves above 104.00 as yields recover, ISM PMI awaited

The US Dollar receives support as Treasury yields rebound from multi-month lows.

The upside of the Greenback could be limited due to the dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s policy trajectory.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that a rate cut in September is "on the table.”

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, recovers its intraday losses due to a recovery in US Treasury yields. The DXY trades around 104.10 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.28% and 4.05%, respectively, during the Asian session on Thursday.

The US Dollar faced challenges due to the dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy trajectory. Fed decided to keep rates unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range at its July meeting on Wednesday.

On the data front, traders await further direction from the US economic data including ISM Manufacturing PMI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which are scheduled for release later on Thursday. On Wednesday, US ADP Employment Change rose 122,000 in July and annual pay was up 4.8% year-over-year, data reported on Wednesday. This reading followed the 155,000 increase (revised from 150,000) recorded in June and came in below the market expectation of 150,000.

During a press conference post-interest rate decision, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that a rate cut in September is "on the table," while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did not want to commit to anything in the statement. Powell added that the central bank will closely monitor the labor market and remain vigilant for signs of a potential sharp downturn, per Reuters.

However, the FOMC indicated in its statement that it does not foresee cutting rates until it has greater confidence that inflation is sustainably heading toward 2%. They require more progress on inflation before considering a cut in September unless a significant decline in the labor market begins to outweigh the slow progress on inflation.