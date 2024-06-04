- The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure near 1.2800 against the USD even though traders raise Fed rate-cut bets for September.
- A weak US factory PMI report boosts the possibility of the Fed pivoting to rate cuts.
- UK’s persistent service inflation remains a major concern for BoE policymakers.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) corrects from the round-level resistance of 1.2800 against the US Dollar in Tuesday’s London session but remains broadly firm. The GBP/USD pair posted a fresh two-month high earlier in the day due to a sharp decline in the US Dollar (USD), which was triggered by growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
Market expectations for the Fed returning to policy normalisation strengthened after the weaker-than-expected United States (US) ISM Manufacturing PMI report for May indicated that the growth outlook of the world’s largest economy appears to be losing momentum. According to the PMI report, US manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month as “demand remains elusive as companies demonstrate an unwillingness to invest due to current monetary policy and other conditions.”
The Manufacturing PMI, which gauges the health of factory activity, came in at 48.7, lower than the consensus of 49.6 and the former release of 49.2. The report also indicated a bleak demand environment and easing inflation prospects. The New Orders Index, which reflects the demand outlook, declined to 45.4 from the prior reading of 49.1. The Prices Paid Index, which gauges chances in input prices, dropped to 57.0 from the consensus of 60.0 and the prior reading of 60.9. Decelerating input price growth results in a slower increase in selling prices, which eases fears of inflation remaining persistent.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling drops as US Dollar gains ground
- The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar as the latter steadies in Tuesday’s European session after Monday’s sell-off. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is slightly up but trades close to an almost two-month low near 104.00. The near-term outlook of the GBP/USD pair remains firm as traders increasingly price in that the Fed will lower interest rates in September.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows that traders see a 60% chance for interest rates declining from their current levels in September. The probability has improved significantly from 45.8% registered a week ago. The market speculation for Fed rate cuts is expected to remain volatile this week as investors gear up for major economic data releases such as the ISM Services PMI and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May, which will be published on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
- In today’s session, investors will focus on the JOLTS Job Openings data for April, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. US employers are estimated to have posted 8.34 million jobs, lower than the prior reading of 8.49 million. Lower job postings suggest that the labor market is losing strength.
- In the United Kingdom (UK), market speculation for Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts isn’t likely to move much Pound Sterling due to the absence of top-tier economic events and the fact that BoE officials aren’t speaking until after the upcoming elections. Currently, financial markets expect that the BoE will start reducing interest rates in the August meeting. UK’s annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has come down significantly to 2.3% while persistent service inflation is still a major concern for BoE policymakers.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims to stabilize above 78.6% Fibo retracement
The Pound Sterling falls from the round-level resistance of 1.2800 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair’s appeal has strengthened as it appears to sustain above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement support at 1.2770 (plotted from the March 8 high of 1.2900 to the April 22 low at 1.2300).
The Cable is expected to remain in the bullish trajectory as all short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher, indicating a strong uptrend.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that the momentum has leaned toward the upside.
Economic Indicator
ISM Manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Last release: Mon Jun 03, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 48.7
Consensus: 49.6
Previous: 49.2
Source: Institute for Supply Management
The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900, extending a retreat from three-month highs in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar is attempting a recovery from weak ISM PMI-inflicted wounds, aided by a risk-off mood. The focus now shifts to the US jobs data.
USD/JPY slides toward 155.00, US data eyed
USD/JPY remains under intense selling pressure, approaching 155.50 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. A renewed risk-aversion wave has put a fresh bid under the safe-haven Japanese Yen while the US Dollar finds its feet ahead of the US employment data.
Gold price struggles to gain ground, downside potential seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in negative territory during the European session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's recovery gains from the $2,315-$2,314 area, or over a three-week low.
Signs are showing ETC correction may be over
Ethereum Classic crashed 18% between May 23 and June 3, heading towards its major support area of $28.53 and $26.67. A correction to this area could be a buying opportunity for investors before the second leg higher.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings seen edging lower in April ahead of NFP release
The US JOLTS data will be watched closely by investors ahead of the May jobs report. Job openings are forecast to edge lower to 8.34 million on the last business day of April.