Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays in consolidation ahead of key data releases [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stays in consolidation ahead of key data releases
Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the previous week, GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase. After closing virtually unchanged on Thursday and Friday, the pair continues to move sideways below 1.3100 to begin the new week.
Upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the UK helped Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals on Friday. The cautious market mood, however, made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum heading into the weekend. Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 1.8% on a yearly basis in September, coming in above the market expectation of 1.6% and supporting the USD. Read more...
GBP/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis [Video]
The GBPUSD Elliott Wave analysis on the daily chart indicates that the pair is currently in a counter-trend corrective phase, with navy blue wave 2 in progress. This phase follows the completion of navy blue wave 1, marking a temporary retracement before the broader trend resumes.
The current wave structure suggests that gray wave 3 forms part of the broader corrective pattern. Once navy blue wave 2 completes, the next move is expected to lead the market into navy blue wave 3, signaling a continuation of the upward trend. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling at risk as UK inflation to impact on BoE’s rate prospects
The Pound Sterling (GBP) booked the second straight weekly loss against the US Dollar (USD), sending the GBP/USD pair to the lowest level in a month below 1.3050.
A surprisingly strong United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for September suggested that the US labor market is in a healthier condition than initially feared, ruling out any possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) opting for a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut in November. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.0950 on US Dollar strength
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0950 in European trading on Monday. Broad risk aversion, amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and conflicts between China and Taiwan, underpin the safe-haven US Dollar at the expense of the Euro.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD trades modestly flat above 1.3050, struggling to capitalize on Friday's modest gains in the European session on Monday. Sustained US Dollar strength, due to looming geopolitical risks worldwide and China's economic concerns, keeps the pair in a familiar range.
Gold price draws support from hopes for additional Fed rate cuts, stronger USD caps gains
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and trades near a one-week top, around the $2,660 region heading into the European session. The US PPI pointed to a favorable inflation outlook and suggested that the Fed will cut interest rates further.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Explosive Middle East, ECB decision and US Retail Sales stand out Premium
Even on a bank holiday, markets are on the move. Concerns about Chinese stimulus and the Middle East stir markets, but the calendar offers several important events with the potential to shake things up. Here are five fundamentals for the week starting on October 14.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.