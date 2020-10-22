Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides below 1.3100 mark, fresh session lows

GBP/USD: Strong near-term recovery towards the March high at 1.3201 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD soared on Wednesday and Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, looks at the 1.3201 March high after the cable moved above the 1.3085 mark.

Key quotes: "GBP/USD has seen a pretty strong rebound from the 20-day ma and this has effectively neutralised the near-term outlook. It is immediately bid above the near-term uptrend at 1.2881."

"The move above 1.3085 implies that the market is capable of retesting the 1.3201 March high and the recent high at 1.3483. In this vicinity is the 1.3468 multi-year downtrend and if seen we would allow this to again hold." Read Moor...

GBP/USD slides below 1.3100 mark, fresh session lows

The intraday USD buying interest picked up pace in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair back below the 1.3100 mark, or fresh daily lows.

The pair witnessed some selling during the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong positive move of over 240 pips to six-week tops. A weaker tone around the equity markets helped revive demand for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the GBP/USD pair. Read Moor...

GBP/USD: Three reasons to consider a downside correction

GBP/USD soared on Wednesday amid the resumption of the Brexit negotiations officially and hopes of a potential deal by mid-November. However, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, explains three reasons why the cable may be headed lower after the Brexit breakout.

Key quotes: "Agreeing to intensify talks does not mean reaching common ground on the thorny issues. London and Brussels are at odds over state aid. This significant topic is competing with a minor, yet politically charged one – fisheries. Moreover, Britain and the bloc are still at loggerheads over the previous accord. Johnson's Internal Markets Bill knowingly violates the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and the EU took legal action against it. Overall, the enthusiasm from new talks may fade swiftly." Read Moor...