  • GBP/USD witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
  • The downside is likely to remain limited amid optimism over the resumption of Brexit talks.

The intraday USD buying interest picked up pace in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair back below the 1.3100 mark, or fresh daily lows.

The pair witnessed some selling during the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong positive move of over 240 pips to six-week tops. A weaker tone around the equity markets helped revive demand for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the GBP/USD pair.

The global risk sentiment took a hit amid fading hopes about a pre-election US fiscal package, especially after the US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on stimulus. Moreover, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that the measures might now pass before November 3.

Apart from a broad-based USD strength, the pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited on the back of the latest optimism over the resumption of Brexit talks. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that a Brexit agreement was within reach and showed readiness to discuss all subjects based on the legal text.

It is worth recalling that the recent trade talks between the UK and the EU had stalled amid disagreements over fishing access and competition issues. Meanwhile, Barnier warned that level playing field remains a fundamental concern and that there will be no trade deal without a fair solution for fisheries, which eventually held the GBP bulls from placing fresh bets.

This, coupled with the imposition of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second wave of the coronavirus infection in the UK, further collaborated towards capping gains for the GBP/USD pair. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. Hence, the incoming Brexit related headlines will play a key role in driving the sterling.

Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US. This, along with developments surrounding the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3096
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2929
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2851
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3177
Previous Daily Low 1.294
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2851
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3326
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3475

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern

EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks

GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region

Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its daily losses to the $1911-10 region.

Gold News

Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed

Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed

Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.

Read more

WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA

WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is fading its recovery attempt in the European session this Thursday, as the risk-off sentiment dominates amid surging coronavirus cases in the Old continent and diminishing prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures