GBP/USD: Strong near-term recovery towards the March high at 1.3201 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD soared on Wednesday and Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, looks at the 1.3201 March high after the cable moved above the 1.3085 mark.
“GBP/USD has seen a pretty strong rebound from the 20-day ma and this has effectively neutralised the near-term outlook. It is immediately bid above the near-term uptrend at 1.2881.”
“The move above 1.3085 implies that the market is capable of retesting the 1.3201 March high and the recent high at 1.3483. In this vicinity is the 1.3468 multi-year downtrend and if seen we would allow this to again hold.”
“Below the uptrend lies 1.2814 the June high. Failure here will target 1.2709 the 200-day ma then 1.2445 and 1.2250/00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
