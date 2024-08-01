Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction

GBP/USD consolidates in a range around mid-1.2800s, looks to BoE for fresh impetus
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC positive move and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.2800s, nearly unchanged for the day as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) policy update.
Signs that inflationary pressures are receding globally have been fueling speculations that the UK central bank will cut interest rates later today. In fact, financial markets are pricing in over a 65% chance that the BoE will lower rates from a 16-year high of 5.25% and expect one more quarter-point cut before the end of the year. This, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the British Pound (GBP) and acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD churns below 1.2900 ahead of BoE rate call
GBP/USD waffled in a near-term range on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) hit wide market expectations of one last rate hold for July, with expectations of a September Fed rate cut fully priced in, key data pending. The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to deliver a rate cut for the first time since March of 2020, but odds-makers are expecting a close 5-to-4 vote from the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out exactly what the Fed needs to see in order to deliver a rate cut in September, namely continued easing in inflation figures and US labor markets to either remain where they are or soften further, giving markets a hard target on upcoming key US data releases. US Nonfarm Payrolls looms ahead on Friday, and is expected to deliver on at least one item on the Fed’s wishlist as net job additions in July are expected to ease further. Read more...
GBP/USD muted after Fed’s hold rates, pushes back against easing
The GBP/USD whipsawed during the North American session after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged yet pushed back against easing policy, noting, “The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.” The major trades are volatile, around 1.2800-1.2850, and register modest losses.
The Federal Reserve acknowledged that inflation has eased somewhat over the year yet “remains somewhat elevated.” Policymakers noted that the dual mandate risks became more balanced, and “the Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.” Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6500 after mixed Aussie trade data, poor China PMI
AUD/USD is seeing fresh selling pressure, heading toward 0.6500 in the Asian session on Thursday. Mixed Australian trade data, unexpected China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contraction and Mid-East geopolitical tensions weigh on the pair, as it reverses its post-Fed rebound.
USD/JPY regains 149.00 on the road to recovery
USD/JPY is paring losses to recover ground above 149.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair hit a new four-month low near 148.50, as the Fed-BoJ policy divergence remained in play alongside rising Middle East geopolitical tensions. US ISM PMI is next in focus.
Gold price retreats from two-week high amid positive risk tone, downside seems cushioned
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday after the Fed opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as September. The US Treasury bond yields tumbled across the board after the Fed decision, dragging the US Dollar to its lowest level since July 18 and benefiting the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin declines after Fed holds rates steady
The Federal Reserve announced it would leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%, according to market expectations. The news led to Bitcoin and the crypto market experiencing a slight downturn. However, most market participants expect the SEC to cut rates as Q3 approaches a close.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.