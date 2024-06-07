Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds positive ground near 1.2795

GBP/USD extends upside near 1.2800 ahead of US NFP data
The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day around 1.2795 during the early Asian session on Friday. In the absence of key UK economic data releases, the GBP/USD pair will be influenced by the USD. All eyes will be on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May, which is due later on Friday.
Traders raised their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates later this year, dragging the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields lower. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, drops to 104.10, while the US 10-year benchmark edges lower to 4.285%. Markets have priced in about 68% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, up from 55% at the beginning of the week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below strong resistance at around 1.2800
The Pound Sterling stays firm during Thursday’s North American session, yet it remains below 1.2800 after hitting a daily high of 1.2809 against the US Dollar. Another major central bank slashed interest rates, while softer US jobs data keep the pair at around current spot prices. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2772, virtually unchanged.
The GBP/USD is consolidated and remains near the weekly highs but beneath 1.2800. Although the pair tested the latter, the pair seems reluctant to a decisive break above that level that could push prices to the year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2894. Read more...
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6650 after China's trade data, eyes on US NFP
AUD/USD is holding minor gains in the Asian trading hours on Friday. Following the ECB's rate reduction, growing bets of Fed rate cuts are boosting the market sentiment, helping the pair stay afloat alongside upbeat China's trade data. US NFP report eyed.
EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.0900, focus shifts to US NFP data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, slightly on the front foot early Friday. The pair capitalizes on a risk-on market environment, as markets cheer Thursday's rate cut decision by the ECB, which ramped up expectations of a Sept Fed rate cut. All eyes remain on the US NFP data.
Gold rallies above $2,370 as traders await crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls report
Gold price enters a bullish consolidation phase near a two-week high touched on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait for the US NFP report before positioning for the near-term trajectory. Fed rate cut bets are keeping the US bond yields and the USD depressed, lending some support.
Cronos price likely to rally 20%
Cronos price stabilizes around the weekly candlestick close and 50-day EMA, indicating strong support. On-chain data reveals a market capitulation event, with certain whales capitalizing on the downturn to accumulate CRO.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to increase by 185,000 in May. Gold is likely to react stronger to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold price's inverse-correlation with NFP surprise weakens slightly by the fourth hour after the release.